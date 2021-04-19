FORT GIBSON — The doubleheader not originally scheduled started off like it would be a quick doubleheader.
Using a mix of everything, Fort Gibson jumped out to a 7-0 lead through two innings in game one against Claremore Sequoyah, but settled for an 8-1 win that clinched a clear-cut District 4A-6 championship.
The Tigers had a two-game lead over second-place Hilldale and still could have conceivably settled for the head-to-head tiebreaker. They made sure that wouldn’t happen early, then capped the night with a 6-0 win, a game moved up a day due to the threat of rain on Tuesday.
Cole Mahaney streaked through four innings of the opener, retiring the first nine in a row before a single by Trey Burks to lead off the fourth. He retired the next three, then gave it to Brody Rainbolt, who threw three innings of hitless ball.
Wyatt Pierce led off with a single and Grant Edwards doubled him home. Weston Rouse walked, and with the runners up a base, Mahaney struck out but a dropped third strike forced the throw out at first, which allowed Pierce to score. Rouse moments later stole home and Fort Gibson led 3-0.
Cody Walkingstick doubled home Rouse, who was hit by a pitch, to start the second-inning onslaught. Mahaney tripled, scoring Walkingstick, Jaiden Graves doubled home Mahaney and Zahayfa Hummingbird walked with the bases loaded.
About the only excitement left was when Rainbolt, a lineman by fall and a pitcher by spring, hit a shot to right which appeared to be an easy double. Rainbolt wasn’t satisfied. He challenged the relay and slid into third as the late throw got momentarily away, bringing a robust response from the fans and the dugout.,
“I really don’t know what coach was telling me to do. I thought I could make it and just went for it,” he said.
Tigers coach Gary Edwards laughed at that remark.
“I told him he wasn’t going to let him hit anymore if he’s going to hit triples. He’s got to hit singles if he’s going to stay in the lineup,” Edwards said.
Fort Gibson left the bases loaded in both the first and second and wound up stranding eight. No one had more than one hit.
Those are not things Rainbolt prefers in the stretch run.
“We’ve got to keep up the intensity,” he said. “We want to make our record as good as we can, and we’ve got better goals than winning district.”
Bridges allowed one hit over five innings in the second game. Blunt threw two shutout innings to close it. Hummingbird drove in two runs as the Tigers completed district at 12-0 and they’re 26-3 overall heading a Friday game at home against Berryhill then a Saturday matchup with McAlester to end the regular season.
Sequoyah headed out of town 7-17 and 1-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.