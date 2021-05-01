Darius McNack singled in the go-ahead run in an eight-run fourth and Bristo Love doubled in three runs to blow it open as Wagoner defeated Bristow in the rubber game of the Class 4A bi-district series Saturday, winning 10-3.
Chase Nanni’s grounder became an infield error with one out in the fourth, scoring Braven Bowman.
The Bulldogs lost game won 2-1 to the Purple Pirates, who finished 9-17, but answered with an 8-1 win late Friday to force the decisive game on Saturday. At 15-13, they advance to next week’s regional round.
Wagoner jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the third. Trey Wood doubled home Love and Sawyer Jones’ sac fly scored Boston Wybrant from third.
Wood then had his only blemished inning, giving up three runs in the third without yielding a hit. He walked two and two reached on errors, including two on his own throwing error that allowed two runs to score.
From that point, he was steady, with no other walks. He allowed four hits in all over six innings, striking out nine. Hayden Stevens worked a hitless seventh to close the game.
Love and Wood had two hits each.
