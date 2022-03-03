Jace Jackson drilled a baseline jumper at the buzzer in overtime, giving Warner another day to play in the Class 2A Area II regional at Skiatook.
Jackson’s shot downed Chouteau 41-39. The Eagles (12-12) advance to play either Preston or Caney Valley at 3 p.m. Friday. Warner beat Caney Valley in regionals, 32-28. An earlier regular season game with Preston was canceled.
A win Friday and they will play for a state berth on Saturday.
Jackson took an inbounds pass from Landon Swallow after Chouteau had knocked the ball out of bounds with :02 left. Swallow had the first basket of overtime after it was tied at 39 at the end of regulation on a layup by Haylen Stutzman.
“Coach told us (in that time out) we didn’t have enough time to pass the ball around and if I got it, throw up a shot at them,” Jackson said. “Luckily it went in.”
Swallow led the way with 16 points. Hayden McElyea had seven of his 14 points in the fourth to help the Eagles rally from a 30-26 deficit. Jackson had nine.
Warner is 3-1 in the postseason after ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak. At 12-12, first-year coach Anthony Porter, who was formerly at Vian, says he sees the group coming together.
“These kids had to learn a new system, but they’ve come to practice and brought their lunch pail and whatever else they got and stay long. There’s just no quit in them right now.”
