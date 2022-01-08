WARNER — Free throws and defense lifted Eufaula to the Warner Cherokee Classic championship Saturday night, 49-45 over the Morris Eagles.
Riley Morgan took an inside feed from Justis James and was fouled shooting, sending him to the foul line with 42.3 left. He sank both to put the Ironheads up by two, 47-45, With 7.0 left, Alex Parish iced it with two more.
Eufaula had just two baskets in the fourth quarter, one by Khelil Deere early and the other by James that tied the game at 45 with 2:25 to play. But it was defense that contained Morris to a 1-of-12 quarter. Parish was particularly effective with four defensive rebounds of a total of six boards in the contest for the senior, all on the defensive end.
His 3 from the top of the circle got Eufaula within one, 41-40, with 1:02 to go in the third in a game the Ironheads had trailed until the end. He finished with 15 points, sharing game-high honors with Tucker Kelsey of Morris, and survived getting his third foul with 1:42 to go in the first half and continuing to play throughout. He was named to the All-Tournament team.
“If shots aren’t falling you can do other stuff, d-up rebound, make good passes. I mean they weren’t falling at times for me but my rebounding came up big,” Parish said.
It was 15-12 early in the second quarter, after Deere’s 3 snapped a scoreless chill by both teams three minutes deep into the period, when Morris converted three straight bucket-and-ones, the first by Kelsey on a 3, to ignite an 15-4 run.
Parish, the team’s top scorer, picked up his third foul with 1:42 to go. Johnny Burton had a pair of baskets and a goaltending call favoring James got Eufaula within 30-22 at the half.
“We left a lot of points out there, particularly in the first half but they’re a good defensive team too,” Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver said, his team at 5-3 with three consecutive wins after three-straight losses coming off a Class 3A quarterfinal run in 2020-21. “We made a couple of adjustments defensively at the half, we got out there, we boarded and got some transition going from it.”
Jaxsun Fulton of Morris (9-3) had 12 points and was named all-tournament as was Giorgio Dunn-Spencer, who had 7 for Morris. Jace Jackson of Warner was the tournament MVP. The Eagles were third in the tournament, beating Okay on Saturday, which got Ashton Walters on it.
Girls:
Keys 76, Warner 40
The inside-outside Eubanks tandem dominated the floor in Saturday’s girls final between top-10 teams.
Allie Eubanks had 29 inside and Kylie Eubanks had 27 inside and outside in subduing Warner.
Kylie Eubanks, selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, had 19 first-half points as 3A No. 7 Keys (9-1) shot out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter. Warner, 10-2 and No. 10 in 2A, didn’t connect from the field until Jordan Jackson’s bucket-and-one closed the first eight minutes with the host team down 18-6. It was 37-21 at the half.
Allie Eubanks also had 12 rebounds and made all-tourney. Six of those came in the third quarter to go with eight of her points as the Lady Cougars stretched the lead to 58-32.
Jackson had 14 points for Warner.
Sierra Winkler of Keys (12 points) and Alexis Fowler of Warner (8 points) also made All-Tournament.
“They played about as well as they’ve played and we played about as bad as we’ve played,” said Warner coach Mindi Peters, who saw a five-game win streak end with the loss. “But we’re young and we’ll recover from this.”
