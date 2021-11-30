FORT GIBSON – Freshman Addy Whiteley led all scorers with 23 points and seven steals, as the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers doubled up on the Tahlequah Sequoyah Lady Indians 53-25 Tuesday night in both team’s season opener at John Harrison Field House.
“Addy has a good group around her and allows her to work and she took advantage of that tonight,” said Lady Tigers assistant coach Jerry Walker, as head coach Scott Lowe is undergoing cancer treatment.
“We hang our hat on defense here and the girls brought it tonight and that leads to our offense working well.”
The Lady Tigers came out a bit rusty on the offensive end, shooting 3-of-13 from the field and only scoring nine points in the first eight minutes of play. But it was their defense that rose to the occasion, forcing nine Lady Indians turnovers in the first quarter and a 9-2 advantage heading in the second quarter.
Senior Sydney Taylor chipped in four points and Addy Whiteley added five of her 23 in the first period.
After the sluggish offensive beginning, Fort Gibson opened the second quarter on fire, jumping out to an 11-2 run behind a 3-pointer by Jenna Whiteley a trio of buckets from Addy Whiteley.
Harley Culie tried to close the gap for the Lady Indians with a pair of buckets midway through the second quarter, but Fort Gibson closed out the quarter on a 8-2 run for a 27-10 halftime lead after a 3-pointer by Feather TwoShields.
Addy Whiteley again wen to work to open the second half of play, scoring 10 points while the Lady Tigers held the Lady Indians to just eight points in the third quarter.
“We have a lot of young talent that needs some game time, but I knew we’d come out fighting tonight,” said Senior Jenna Whiteley. “It took awhile for us to get started but we played well as a team and we are going to defend our home court.”
FGHS coasted in the final quarter as the bench cleared, sealing the opening night win.
“I was happy we got some girls in there to gain some experience against a good team like this,” Walker said. “We need reps in November and December to win those big games in March.”
Boys:
Fort Gibson 81, Sequoyah 42
Fort Gibson’s Jaxson Blunt ripped off a game-high 24 points, 22 in the first half of play, as the Tigers ran away from the Indians in the season opener for both.
As quickly as the Tigers pounced on the Indians, it was a methodical start for the home team. Both teams traded turnovers and buckets for the first five minutes of the game when Kellan Holmes gave the Indians their first, and last lead of the night 10-9 with 3:55 to go in the first period.
The Tigers’ offense got hot with 3:24 to go in the opening quarter, Blunt started the onslaught with a pair of 3-pointers from the right wing, then Seth Rowan contributed a pair of long-range bombs, as the Tigers closed out the first quarter on a 14-4 run and a 24-10 lead to end the first.
“I was happy with us being patient early and working the offense,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “Jeff (Sequoyah head coach Jeff Walker) played here and he knows our system and he had his kids ready for us early. Our experience showed with finding the best options.”
Best options early on was Blunt, who continued to have the hot hand from the 3-point range, dropping in 11 points in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians by himself in the first half of play, when the teams heading in to halftime with the Tigers leading 42-21.
While Blunt was dropping in the shots it was Ethan Briggs, Xzavion Sheppard and Weston Rouse doing the dirty work in the paint, as the trio pulled down 20 rebounds, chipped in 17-points and a trio of blocks on the night.
“Briggs has gotten so much better this fall and with Xzaivion and Rouse coming in to help really gives us added strength in the paint,” said Dickerson.
Blane Scott ended the night with 17 points, Rowan added 14 points and Briggs nine points for the Tigers.
Kellen Holmes led the Indians with 18 points.
