Fort Gibson’s trip to state is a quick turnaround from the path getting there.
Following Saturday’s win over Byng in the Class 4A Area III consolation finals, the No. 5 Lady Tigers get today and Monday to prepare for No. 1 Classen SAS in a 4 p.m. matchup Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena.
Eufaula gets almost a week to get ready for Community Christian. The Ironheads take on the Norman-based private school at 6 p.m. Thursday at Yukon High School in the third of four quarterfinal games there that day. Eufaula defeated Adair for the Class 3A Area II championship on Friday to advance.
The reason for the early start to the state tournament has to do with COVID-19’s impact on facilities and scheduling.
The Lady Tigers (19-3) face a team that has been ranked No. 1 most of the season. The Lady Comets (17-1) rallied to beat Grove 49-45 to win its area tournament. Grove is a team Fort Gibson fell to in last year’s area championship game at Skiatook.
Classen’s scores this season are somewhat intimidating. They opened with a win over DeSoto, Texas, ranked ninth in an ESPN national poll at the time. They topped 100 points three times, with an average win of 44 points.
Looking at common opponents, those numbers have the edge taken off somewhat.
Their only loss was 45-36 to Union on Jan. 8 in the Putnam City tournament finals. Fort Gibson also lost to Union 35-20 in the Inola Tournament finals, also their first loss. Another common opponent is Harding Prep, a top 10 team that was ousted in area. Fort Gibson beat Harding 51-29 on Jan. 19. Classen beat Harding 68-49 Dec. 18 and 63-53 on Jan. 29.
Darianna Littlepage Buggs, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, is ranked as the 35th best player in the country in that class by ESPN. She averages 18.1 points and 11 rebounds, tops on the team in both categories. Micah Gray, a 5-9 junior guard, averages 15.7 points. Jordan Harrison, a 5-6 junior guard, averages 13.8 points.
No. 10 Eufaula (13-4) has no common opponent with No. 4 Community Chirstian (21-3), which lost its area championship game to Marlow, 40-36, then knocked off No. 5 Christian Heritage 45-32 in consolations to advance. But it was supposed to.
The Ironheads beat Millwood 52-32 in the regional finals. Millwood was scheduled to play the Royals in January at Community Christian, but the Millwood superintendent, according to multiple reports, pulled her teams off the floor prior to tipoff due to a mask ordinance largely being unfollowed or enforced. They did not make it up.
It's the 17th consecutive state ticket for the Lady Tigers, who were not able to play last year due to the pandemic forcing a cancellation of the 3A-6A brackets. Eufaula is making its first trip since 2004.
The full brackets for both area teams:
Class 4A girls
Tuesday at Fairgrounds
Holland Hall vs. Tuttle, 9:30 a.m.
Grove vs. Anadarko, 11:30 a.m.
Weatherforc vs. Verdigris, 2 p.m.
Classen SAS vs. Fort Gibson, 4 p.m.
Thursday at Fairgrounds
Classen-FTG winner vs. Weatherford-Verdigris winner, 6:30 p.m.
Holland Hall-Tuttle winner vs. Grove-Anadarko winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Thursday winners, noon (championship)
Class 3A boys
Thursday at Yukon HS
Hugo vs. Marlow, 2 p.m.
Crossings Christian vs. Yukon, 4 p.m.
Eufaula vs. Community Christian, 6 p.m.
Alva vs. Beggs, 8 p.m.
Friday at Fairgrounds
Eufaula-Community winner vs. Alva-Beggs winner, 6:30 p.m.
Crossings-Westville winner vs. Hugo-Marlow winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Friday winners, 2 p.m.
