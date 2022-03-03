CHECOTAH — The dynasty stays alive another day.
With their backs to the wall needing to win three games to reach their customary March destiny, Fort Gibson rode senior leadership, a blood line, a bench and some savvy free-throw work to dispatch Tecumseh 54-37 in the Class 4A Area III consolation quarterfinals Thursday at the Checotah Event Center.
Senior Jenna Whiteley had a game-high 15 points. Her freshman sister and fellow starter, Addy Whiteley, had 10.
Scott Lowe, the Lady Tigers’ coach, said the senior set the table moments after Tuesday’s regional finals loss against Muldrow at Perkins High School. She was a reserve on the 2019 team that had to fight through the area consolation bracket for three victories, including one overtime battle to start, for its 15th consecutive state ticket as a program.
That streak is looking to add an 18th.
“When we went into the locker room after that game it was Jenna who actually spoke out and said ‘we’ve been through this before,’” Lowe said. “Those sisters have got that big-game mentality bred in them and it runs in the family.”
And leaves a keen understanding with the team member she lives with.
“Yeah, we talk about it,” Addy Whiteley said. “It’s all about staying focused and determined.”
Sydney Taylor was 11-of-15 from the line, 5-of-6 in the first quarter and 6-of-7 in the fourth.
But it was some timely bench-punch out of Kenzie Snell, Lenzi Foutch and Jordan Hayes after Tecumseh had climbed back from a 9-0 deficit to tie the game with 6:09 left until halftime that may have saved the contest. The trio combined for 10 of Fort Gibson’s 13 second-quarter points at that point for a 29-22 advantage at the break.
“We preach next girl up and they stepped up in that moment,” Lowe said. “When it happens it’s not only good for them but it gives the other kids a lift, like mentally speaking. They feed off it and then I thought we stuck to our game plan defensively and did a good job.”
The Lady Tigers, now 22-5, contended well with Tecumseh’s size. Shantel Evans, a 6-foot-2 post, was inserted after Fort Gibson got off to the 9-0 advantage. She had just three points but added some physicality in the paint.
Jadyn Wilson, a sophomore guard, had 12 points in the first half for the Lady Savages but was shut out in the second half.
Jenna Whiteley’s 3 with 5:35 to go in the third gave Fort Gibson its biggest lead to that point, 32-22, and the Lady Tigers kept it in double figures for much of the second half.
“We have our ups and downs and obviously didn’t get the job done Tuesday. So all I said was, ‘forget about the loss, there’s still a way,” Jenna Whiteley said.
Addy Whiteley’s 25-foot trey made it 44-29, then a pair of Taylor free throws gave Fort Gibson its biggest lead, 46-29.
Next up, Byng, a 56-51 winner over Seminole after rallying from nine points down in the final three minutes, in a 1:30 p.m. Friday matchup. The winner of that will play the loser of Friday’s area championship game between Muldrow and Classen SAS.
Tecumseh ends its season at 20-8.
