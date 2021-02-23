FORT GIBSON —As the old saying goes, make hay while the sun is shining.
And that‘s what the Fort Gibson Tigers did Tuesday night as they built a big first- half lead and then held off a battling Bethany Bronchos squad to come away with a 52-43 win and capture the district title at Harrison Fieldhouse in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Junior Jaxon Blunt and sophomore Grant Edwards combined for 22 first-half points as the Tigers (10-7) shot 46 percent from the field and went 7-of-11 from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile the Bronchos left their shooting touch on the bus as they were a paltry 3-of-21 for 14 percent front the field and trailed at intermission 29-6.
“We played a very good first half and then got a little sloppy particularly in the fourth quarter, but the effort never waned,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “We played a little short-handed with one just coming back from quarantine today and Jaiden Graves out with a broken ankle. I think what helped us tonight was making shots when we needed to and making shots can hide a lot of flaws.”
The Bronchos (8-6) started to find themselves in the third quarter as they outscored the Tigers 19-15 but still trailed 44-25 at the end of the stanza.
Bethany then went on a 14-5 run to start the fourth quarter to cut the Tiger lead to 11. But Fort Gibson used lengthy ball-control possessions to keep the ball out of the Bronchos’ hands and even though Bethany outscored Fort Gibson 18-8 in the final quarter, it would get no closer than the nine point final margin.
Blunt ended up with 22 points to lead all scorers while Edwards tacked on 12, all 3e-pointers, and senior Caden Dennis added 11 in his final appearance on the Tiger home floor.
Zane Wright was the leading scorer for the Bronchos with 17 points.
The Tigers now move on to the regionals Thursday at Seminole where they will play the host Chieftains at 8 p.m.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 85, Bethany 33
Despite the 15-day layoff due to the weather, Class 4As fifth-ranked Lady Tigers looked no worse for wear as they started their quest to make it 17 state tournament tickets with the easy victory.
And while coach Chuck London was pleased with the win, he said the real heroes of the last two weeks were the parents.
“Through the ice and snow and a recent bout with COVID, I told the kids our parents were the MVPs because they got the kids up here to practice despite all of that,” London said. “That’s commitment and I’m proud of our parents for doing that.”
Fort Gibson (16-2) jumped out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and then outscored the Lady Bronchos 24-8 in the second quarter to lead at halftime 46-17.
It was the final go-around on the Harrison Fieldhouse floor for a few seniors including Abbye Porterfield, Lexie Foutch, Kynzi London and Reese Webb, who was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers with 16 points.
For Webb, who battled injury most of her junior year and the first part of this season, the chance to make yet another trip to Oklahoma City means a lot.
“Yes, it’s really special for me,” she said. “I’ve been here for four years and it’s the same feeling every time we go.
“I feel like I’ve progressed as this season has gone along after coming back from the injury. This year has just been so crazy for the team and especially since we didn’t get to play state last year so it would be great to go again.”
The Lady Tigers will go on to regional competition Thursday night as they travel to Seminole to play the host Lady Chieftains at 6 p.m. and London is pleased with the readiness of his team for the next step.
“We’ve had really good practices the last week or so and I really like where we’re at as a team. Sometimes what you see at practice doesn’t always translate in a game situation but tonight we played fast and loose and hard and smart which is what we’ve stressed in these recent practices.”
Besides Webb, Jenna Whiteley hit double-digits with 13 points, Gracy Shieldnight had 12 and Jordan Gann added 10.
The game also saw the best performance by an individual player against the Lady Tigers this season as Bethany’s Lauryn Scalise poured in 27 of the Lady Bronchos (6-11) 33 points.
“She did an unbelievable job,” said London. “She hit the 3, she took us off the dribble and she hit some tough shots with our players in her face, so my hat’s off to her.”
