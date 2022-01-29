It was a far different environment — and a far different start for Fort Gibson in front of a lighter than normal matinee crowd Saturday back home at Harrison Field House.
And because of it, they didn’t need the frantic finish they had Friday.
Racing off to an 16-0 lead in less than three minutes while using intense backcourt pressure to force turnovers and transition baskets, the Tigers extended it two points before Trey Tanner’s layup got Miami on the board. Another 7-0 run by the Tigers pushed it to 25-2 — very similar to the 23-3 deficit the Tigers climbed back from in defeating Wagoner 44-42 in overtime.
This time there was little doubt in the 68-34 verdict over the Wardogs.
Fort Gibson moved to 14-3 while Miami fell to 2-11.
“I was worried about being a little emotional flat,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “The first three minutes were big and luckily, Miami didn’t do what we did (against Wagoner).”
Jaiden Graves had 9 points in the quarter to lead the way to that point. Seth Rowan’s 11 led at the half as the Tigers owned a 44-14 advantage. Neither scored in the second half.
Jaxon Blunt, who had a season-high 31 in the win over Wagoner, was scoreless on four 3-pointers in the first half. He had seven of his eight rebounds in the first eight minutes. His bucket-and-one with 5:08 to go in the third was his only points. He finished with nine rebounds, sitting in the fourth, and though there was no count on his assists at game’s end, probably close to his rebound total there.
“He was definitely the guy making passes to the scorers on the break,” Dickerson said.
Blunt laughed when asked if his bullet case was running on empty less than 19 hours after his hot hand Friday.
“Coming off a win like that we had to keep our heads and keep rolling with the pace,” Blunt said. “I wasn’t making my shots but my teammates were and I made sure to get them the ball.”
Blane Scott led Fort Gibson with 13 points, playing more into the fourth quarter than any other starter. Ethan Briggs had 8 points. Weston Rouse came off the bench to score 8. Xzavion Shepard had 6.
Girls
Fort Gibson 52,
Miami 27
Miami’s Sydney Forrester wasn’t solved as much as contained. Outside of that, the Lady Tigers had little trouble with winless Miami (0-12), though it took a while to pull away.
Meanwhile, Sydney Taylor had 14 points, 12 in the first half, and was one rebound shy of her 13th double-double as she spent ample time on the bench with the other starters in the second half.
Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe said his group was also impacted by the difference in atmosphere from the night before.
“We knew we would have to create our own energy today,” he said. “These kind of situations are always tough and our girls know what their record is, so there’s a tendency to come up flat.”
Forrester had a pair of putbacks inside to put Miami up 4-0. Taylor and Addy Whiteley then generated the offense for the Lady Tigers. Taylor’s bucket-and-one getting Fort Gibson on the board. Whiteley’s did the same to break a 7-7 tie, and FGHS (14-4) would never trail again.
Miami had 13 first-half turnovers, Fort Gibson turning most of those into points. Of her co-team high 14 points, Whiteley had 10 at the half which matched Forrester, who had 10 points and six first-quarter rebounds. The 6-0 Wardog also had three blocked shots in the half.
For the game Forrester had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but all of her second-half rebounds were on the defensive end.
“Rebounding wise we came out with a little more intensity in the second half,” said Lowe.
Taylor said it was all about adjustments.
“Playing zone sometimes we’re not marked on one person and we’ll end up with two girls on one and we were missing (Forrester) a lot,” Taylor said.
Stephanie Hickman scored 7 points in the fourth quarter in a reserve role for the Lady Tigers, who with their male counterparts will be at home again on Tuesday against Locust Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.