FORT GIBSON — The Class 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson Lady Tigers rebounded from the Old Fort Classic title game loss Tuesday as they defeated the No. 12 Locust Grove Lady Pirates 44-36, in a key 4A matchup.
Both teams seamed to struggle in the third as Locust Grove hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2:17 left on the clock to bring the score to 24-21.
“We knew (Locust Grove) was good,” Tiger coach Chuck London said, “We knew we were going to be in a battle and defensively we just need to keep doing what we are doing.”
Locust Grove began to build momentum as it closed to gap to 24-23 with 1:45 left in the third with a regulation bucket. Fort Gibson’s Kynzi London hit a lay-up in the third with 1:12 left in the period to take momentum away from Locust Grove and widen the lead to 30-23.
Locust Grove tried to keep pace in the fourth as it hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:19 to go in the game to bring the score to 35-32.
After a game of keep-away by the Lady Tigers, senior Jordan Gann hit a lay-up to make the score 42-34 in the fourth.
Gracy Shieldnight led the Lady Tigers with 14 points.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game starting out,” Shieldnight said. “We had to push the momentum of it and I think that our team got going.”
Fort Gibson (13-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Shieldnight finished off an offensive possession that she created with a steal, by hitting a lay-up with 4:55 to go in the period.
With 1:29 to go in the first, junior Jenna Whiteley hit a 3-point shot to make it an 11-2 advantage to end the first.
Widening the gap in the second period, Shieldnight hit senior Lexie Foutch down low for an under-the-bucket regulation bucket to make it a 15-5 lead.
Locust Grove looked to close the gap in the second period however, as it went on an 8-0 run that ended with a left wing 3-point shot with 2:36 to go in the half to close the gap to 15-13.
The half ended with the Lady Tigers on top 22-16.
Boys:
Fort Gibson 59,
Locust Grove 38
Jaxon Blunt led the Tigers with 22 points in the rout, which started slow but skyrocketed from there.
“We came out kind of slow, we came out not moving very fast on defense, not passing the ball around on offense very well, and our game plan was to come out with more intensity,” said Blunt.
Locust Grove got out to a quick start as it hit a jump shot with 4:16 left in the first to get out to a 9-4 lead. But, with 3:12 left in the first, Ethan Briggs hit a lay-up to take a 10-9 advantage that the Tigers would not relinquish as they finished the first with a 16-9 lead.
“The kids played really hard,” said Tigers coach Todd Dickerson. “It is great to get a win, we had some guys step in and step up and made shots, got rebounds and did exactly what we wanted them to do.”
Fort Gibson (8-7) would continue its run in the second as Blunt hit a jump shot to extend the lead to 24-15 with 3:12 left in the half.
Locust Grove tried to keep pace with a jump shot in the third with 3:32 left in the period to make it a 28-21 game.
With mostly bench players in the game entering the fourth, Caden Dennis took a fast break off of a steal to a lay-up with 1:55 left in the game to widen the lead to 54-33.
Along with Blunt’s 22 points, Grant Edwards and Briggs both had 10 points each.
Fort Gibson will be at home on Friday to face Oologah with the girls tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
