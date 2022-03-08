OKLAHOMA CITY — Trip 18 to state didn’t last long.
Fort Gibson struggled offensively and on the boards against a taller, athletic Holland Hall team that sent the Lady Tigers home Tuesday with a 43-27 Class 4A quarterfinal win at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds.
Fort Gibson went up 6-3 on a consecutive pair of 3s, one each by Addy Whiteley and FeatherTwoShields, with 5:28 left in the opening quarter. The Dutch answered with a 16-2 run to lead 19-8.
The Lady Tigers (24-6) opened the second in similar fashion, scoring the first five points. Marianne Parks fed inside to Whiteley for a layup at the 6:32 mark and Jenna Whiteley knocked down a 3 with 5:59 to go, making it 18-13. Fort Gibson would not score again, going 0-for-6 and committing three turnovers.
TwoShields hit a pair of 3s on consecutive possessions to get the Lady Tigers within 25-20 with 4:52 to go in the third. Two inside baskets by Ava Greer and Kaylayla Johnson was the response before Addy Whiteley answered with a 3, then Sophia Regalado scored inside and Johnson’s putback got it back to 10, 33-23, as the third quarter ended.
Jenna Whiteley’s 3 were the first points by either team in the fourth, making it 33-26. It would also be Fort Gibson’s final field goal of any kind. A free throw by TwoShields with 1:47 left were the Lady Tigers’ only other time to find the basket. They were 0-of-8 in the final 6:18.
For the game, they were 9-of-38 all told, 7-of-26 from 3-point range.
Rebounding was 31-16 in favor of the Dutch (22-3), who will play Classen SAS, a 53-24 winner over Blanchard, in Friday's semifinals.
Fort Gibson Scott Lowe saluted their defense while also pointing to the rebounding issues.
“What they did defensively was pretty stellar,” he said. “If you get too close together you’re in trouble because they’ll put two on the ball real quick and just like that you’re trapped.
“We got bullied around a little bit. They got physical, and we didn’t handle it well. We thought coming in we had to rebound well and if we did we could get out on transition. We did not.”
For the Dutch, Greer and Johnson had 14 points each. For Fort Gibson, Addy Whiteley and TwoShields had 10 points each. TwoShields graduates, Whiteley got a year with her senior sister and will return next year as a sophomore starter.
“I gained a lot of fight and know what it takes to get here,” she said. “The streak, it’s never guaranteed just because of who we are. It takes work.”
It ends a year for Lowe that started with a cancer battle that took him as far as Minnesota for treatment and left him unable to join the team full-time until January.
“I’d like to think my perspective hasn’t changed because of it because I never have put everything into the state tournament as being a successful season,” Lowe said. “But after you go through some of the things I did health-wise that I have, you tend to walk out of here with the reality that there are kids who work just as hard as ours do and never get here, so you don’t want to take anything, including that, for granted.
“In the end, sometimes, you just have to look in the mirror and say we got beat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.