PORUM 51, HULBERT 21 (G) — Emery Arnold had 18 points, Kylee Smith 14 and Courtney Pease 11 for Porum (1-0).

HULBERT 44, PORUM 38 (B) — Michael Wright led Porum with 17 points for Porum (0-1).

