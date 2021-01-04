MULDROW 70, GORE 25  (G) — Karli Springer had 10 points to lead the Lady Pirates (1-3) on a tough opening night in the Sequoyah County Tournament, dropping them into the consolation round later this week.

 

Tuesday’s Games

Muskogee at Jenks, 6:30/8 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Hilldale (girls only), 6:30 p.m.

Morris at Eufaula, 6:30/8 p.m.

Braggs at Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Checotah at Poteau, 6:30/8 p.m.

Keys at Oktaha, 6:30/8 p.m.

Oilton at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.

Haskell at Okmulgee, 6:30/8 p.m.

Okay at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Gore vs. Vian, 6:30 p.m. (boys, Sequoyah County Tournament

