MULDROW 70, GORE 25 (G) — Karli Springer had 10 points to lead the Lady Pirates (1-3) on a tough opening night in the Sequoyah County Tournament, dropping them into the consolation round later this week.
Tuesday’s Games
Muskogee at Jenks, 6:30/8 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Hilldale (girls only), 6:30 p.m.
Morris at Eufaula, 6:30/8 p.m.
Braggs at Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Checotah at Poteau, 6:30/8 p.m.
Keys at Oktaha, 6:30/8 p.m.
Oilton at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.
Haskell at Okmulgee, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okay at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Gore vs. Vian, 6:30 p.m. (boys, Sequoyah County Tournament
