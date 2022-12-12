BOYS
OKAY 90, HASKELL 39 — The Class A No. 5 Mustangs (6-0) came out smoking Monday, leading 29-8 after one quarter, and kept on keeping on. Four scored in double figures led by Chase Clark with 23 points. Diezel Davis had 15, Duckee Swimmer 15 and Bryson Parnell had 13. Okay was 10-of-11 from the line and collectively drained 10 3-pointers among seven shooters. Haskell’s Brannon Westmoreland led all scorers with 24. No other Haymaker had more than two points as they fell to 0-7.
BRAGGS 69, INDIANOLA 45 — Jaylen Melton had 20 points, Blaise McMahon had 16 points and Tayten Chapa 13 for Braggs, now 6-2.
WARNER 58, WILBURTON 51 — Blake Ellis had 20 points to lead Warner Brayden Terrell had 12. Julian Hensley 9. Warner (2-4) took control with a 13-7 quarter to go up 42-34.
PORTER 66, HULBERT 49 — Three Pirates were in double figures in the win, led by Logan Crain’s 24 points and Mason Plunk’s 23. Logan Faulconer had 10 points. Plunk was 11-of-11 from the line. Porter is 4-2.
GIRLS
OKAY 51, HASKELL 48 — Alex Collins had 27 points with five 3s and was 6-of-6 from the line in Monday’s win. The Lady Mustangs (3-3) dodged four 3s from Haskell in the fourth while holding to a slim lead. Lynzi Kelley had 18 points and RayLin Morgan had 12 points for Haskell (4-3).
WARNER 63, WILBURTON 23 — Harlee Chesser had a game-high 24 points and Alexis Fowler had 19 points, 12 in the second half, and the 2A No. 6 Lady Eagles (5-1) all but doubled their halftime score up 25-14 with a 24-8 third quarter to rebound from Saturday’s championship loss in the Preston Invitational.
PORTER 38, HULBERT 32 — Porter (3-3) led 16-15 at the half but got 12 second-half points from Raylee Allison, including 6-of-8 from the line, and the Lady Pirates pulled away from the Riders. Kassidy Pickard had all four of her points in the fourth quarter as Porter outscored Hulbert 11-7.
INDIANOLA 48, BRAGGS 25 — Braggs fell to 1-6. Katelyn Chandler and Zoey Hall had 10 points each.
