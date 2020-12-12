Boys
HARTSHORNE TOURNAMENT— Oktaha beat Wilburton 55-41 for third place to go to 3-2 on the year. Preston Holmes had 19 points, Adam Johnson had 18 of which all came in three quarters, and Ethan Frazier had 8.
J.T. DIXON TOURNEY AT HASKELL — A positive COVID test cancelled both the championship game featuring Checotah and Keys and third place game with Haskell and Morris. Okay did not play in consolation play.
PORUM INVITATIONAL -- In the third place game, Porter dropped a first-half hammer on Porum leading 50-14 en route to a 72-35 win. Chris Atkins scored 25 for the Pirates (3-1), leading all scorers, while getting 13 from Kejuan Reynoles and 11 from Adrian Vega. Porum (0-3) got 13 from Michael Johnson, who had all but a pair of free throws in the second half. Mikey Wright and Jeff Henson had 8 each.
Girls
INOLA TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson’s defense held Union to one field goal in the second quarter and the championship battle of two top five teams in Class 6A and 4A went to the locker room deadlocked at 16.
The 4A No. 4 Lady Tigers offense went astray in the second half, and the result was a 35-20 loss, their first in five games.
Gracy Shieldnight, who had 14 first-half points, had the only field goal in the second half for Fort Gibson. Kynzi London had a pair of free throws, and that was all they would muster. 6A No. 5 Union got a pair of third quarter 3s from Kaylen Nelson and built a 31-19 advantage.
It was the third consecutive runner-up finish for Fort Gibson in the event. They last won in 2017. Fort Gibson is off til Friday at home against Haskell.
J.T. DIXON TOURNEY AT HASKELL: In the third place game, Haskell lost to Berryhill 70-37. Freshman Saylor Brown led Haskell (0-3) with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Lynzi Kelley had 10.
PORUM INVITATIONAL — Erin Underwood had 18 to lead Canadian over Porter 41-32 in the championship game. The Lady Pirates (2-2) were held to one field goal in the second quarter after leading 12-9 after one. Brittany Welch had 13 points and Charmayne Marshall was next with 8. Porum (2-1) beat Panama 52-28 for third.
ETC.
HILLDALE-FORT GIBSON POSTPONED — Tuesday’s originally scheduled game has been moved to Jan. 5 at Hilldale due to the Hornets in quarantine. Hilldale, which has yet to play a game due to COVID-19, has one scheduled Friday against Wagoner and Saturday at Tulsa Memorial as the remaining games until 2021.
Tuesday’s Games
Sand Springs at Muskogee (girls only), 6:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Hilldale, ppd.
Wagoner at Locust Grove, 6:30/8 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Okay, 6:30 p.m.
Preston at Eufaula, 6:30/8 p.m.
Howe at Warner, ppd.
Stilwell at Checotah, ppd.
Oktaha at Okemah, 6/7:30 p.m.
Porter at Midway, 6:30/8 p.m.
Porum at Oaks, 6/7:30 p.m.
Okmulgee at Haskell, ppd.
