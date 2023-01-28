Girls
WEBBERS FALLS 43, CROWDER 29 — Webbers (13-4) shot out to a 33-9 first-half lead and rolled on the road behind four in the scorebooks. Teralyn Colston had 13 points as did Samantha Griffith. Anistyn Garner had nine points and Bridgette Baer had eight.
PANAMA 48, GORE 30 — Panama had 22 third-quarter points to break a 16-all halftime tie and took the eight-point advantage into a fourth-quarter shutout of the Lady Pirates (5-9), who were led by Lindsey Pierce’s eight points.
Boys
WEBBERS FALLS 54, CROWDER 53 — Tied at 37 after three quarters, Webbers got a commanding lead but eight missed free throws in the period allowed Crowder to almost pull it out. Webbers is now 8-9 on the year.
GORE 44, PANAMA 39 — Ben Kirkpatrick was 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth and scored seven of his 13 points to lead the Pirates (12-3). Noah Cooper had 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.