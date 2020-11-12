KINTA 62, BRAGGS 42 (B) — Braggs fell to 1-1. Jase King had 24 points and Colten Burk 10.

KINTA 32, BRAGGS 29 (G) — Alex Chandler had 11 for the Braggs girls, now 0-1. Zoey Hall was next with 8.

