KINTA 62, BRAGGS 42 (B) — Braggs fell to 1-1. Jase King had 24 points and Colten Burk 10.
KINTA 32, BRAGGS 29 (G) — Alex Chandler had 11 for the Braggs girls, now 0-1. Zoey Hall was next with 8.
82, Homemaker, passed Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Public visitation: 1-5PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Funeral service: 11AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
71, Funeral Home Office Manager, passed away Tuesday 11/03/2020. Celebration of Life 11:00AM Friday, 11/13/2020, Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Deacon Leothy "Joe" Franklin, Jr., in his 81st year, surrendered his soul last Friday. A Memorial Celebration, limited to family only, will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Livestreamed via Facebook, Biglow Funerals, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.