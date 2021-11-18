BRAGGS 47, CAVE SPRINGS 43 (W) — The Wildcats rallied from a 34-30 hole after three quarters as Zoey Hall had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Alex Chandler camped at the line much of the night hitting 17 of 31 shots and finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Braggs is 3-1 going into the Thanksgiving break when they’ll be joined by the rest of the area on the court.
BRAGGS 65, CAVE SPRINGS 56 — Jalen Melton led all scorers with 23 and Tateln Chapa had 20 as the Wildcats evened their record at 2-2 going into the holiday break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.