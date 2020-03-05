OKMULGEE — Wewoka point guard Kobe Stephens took it to Haskell in the opening quarter here Thursday, scoring 19 of his game-high 33 points, and the Haymakers had no counter punch as they were eliminated from the Class 2A Area II consolation bracket 85-60.
Stephens was 6 of 7 from the floor in the first eight minutes and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. At the end of one, Wewoka, ranked 15th and one spot behind Haskell, had hung a 30-15 burden on any Haymaker notions of extending their season. He had just one second-quarter point, but Kaleb King had 11 of his 15 points, all in the first-half, in a 22-9 second-quarter surge.
The Tigers’ quickness and hustle caused six Haskell turnovers and 4-of-15 shooting in the quarter and the hole grew to 52-24 at the half.
The Haymakers would get no closer than 20 in the second half.
“We knew he was the best point guard we’d seen to this point,” said Haskell coach Wes Hayes.
What Hayes didn’t know was how dominated his team would be.
“We focused a lot on blocking out but you can only do so much coaching it,” Hayes said. “We shot it and missed it, they got it, they shot it and missed it but went and got it. We weren’t making our own breaks and got out-hustled. Just seemed flat and I don’t understand why we would be at this time of the year. I guess that’s on me.”
Four Haymakers fouled out. Brace Polk and Jaxon Sanders each had three first-half fouls. They both fouled out with 5:52 and 5:02 to play, respectively. Junior Dixon and Jakolby Gouldsby would also pick up their fifth whistles Dixon with 3:27 left and Gouldsby with 1:18 remaining.
Gouldsby finished his Haskell career with 26 points to lead his team. Last year’s All-Phoenix MVP, post Zane Adams, had 10 points and 13 rebounds, five coming on the offensive boards.
Polk, Dixon and Adams all finished their careers in the loss as well, giving Haskell four starters to replace for 2020-21.
The Haymakers (22-4) finished with back-to-back losses, this and the regional final on Saturday against Rejoice Christian. Wewoka (20-8) goes on to Friday’s consolation semifinal.
“Those guys were a big part of the turnaround that struggled through seven wins three years ago when the ship could have sunk,” Hayes said of his senior group. “They stayed positive and were able to turn it around last year and had aspirations of the state tournament this year.
“But for whatever reason, we were flat today. At this point of the year you can’t have down moments against anybody.”
Christian Sipes-Luip added 18 to Wewoka’s cause.
