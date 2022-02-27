VERDIGRIS — Hilldale used the offensive power of Ty O’Neal coupled with tight defense and a 28-13 rebounding edge to knock off the homestanding Verdigris Cardinals 59-56 Saturday night in the Class 4A Area II regional semifinals.
O’Neal started the game like he was shot out of cannon and went on to score 31 points, mostly by slashing inside to the rim for layups or short jumpers.
“Our goal is just to go the rim and get the other guys in foul trouble early and we ended up getting a lot of the shots in the paint to fall,” said the Hornet senior. “They usually had their tallest dude on the weak side and so I just bullied the little guys on the other side and took them inside.”
In the early going the Hornets (17-6) had trouble containing the Cardinals' sophomore forward, Cody Lechlider, who had 16 of his team-high 28 points in the first half and kept Verdigris in front through the first quarter and a half. But O’Neal let loose with a pair of 3-pointers and a field goal to give the Hornets a five-point lead which grew to seven points at 29-22 with 1:50 to play in the half.
However, the Cardinals (19-4) went on a 9-0 tear to end the half with a 31-29 lead.
After a fairly even third quarter that saw the Hornets end up with a one-point advantage, O’Neal hit a pair of treys in the first ninety seconds of the final quarter after Verdigris had temporarily regained the lead to put the Hornets up 45-43. Hilldale stretched the lead to eight after an old-fashioned three-point play by Brayson Lawson with four minutes to play.
With 1:16 left, the Hornets still led 57-51 but Lechlider put in five unanswered points, and it was 57-56 with :34 left. The Hornets worked the ball around and Jax Kerr nailed a bucket with :17 left. Lechlider missed a 3-point attempt, and the loose rebound went off Verdigris with 12.8 seconds left and the Hornets ran the clock out for the win.
“They are a great team and are well coached and we had to tighten up our defense and block out well tonight,” said coach Scott Hensley. “It was a special night for Ty from the very first. When we needed a bucket, he was able to find a way to get it.
"This was certainly the biggest win of the season for us-until the next one.”
The Hornets will face No.8-ranked Stilwell in the regional championship game Tuesday night here at 8 p.m.
Girls: Verdigris 45, Hilldale 34
The Lady Hornets played nip-and-tuck with fifth-ranked Lady Cardinals through the first half with Verdigris holding a two-point edge at the break. But a 13-0 run to open the third quarter by the Lady Cardinals put Hilldale in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
Navaeh Johnson scored nine of her 11 points in the first half to keep the Lady Hornets (9-12) in the game despite nine turnovers and just two field goals in the second quarter. But the run by Verdigris early in the third quarter also came with seven quick fouls against Hilldale. and Verdigris was in the one-and-one midway through the third quarter.
Riley Barnoskie was the spark plug for the Lady Hornets in the second half scoring 11 of her game-high 15 points as Verdigris (21-2) did a good job of shutting down Johnson.
“That cold spell accompanied by seven consecutive fouls really hurt us,” said Lady Hornet coach Clif Warford. “I don’t normally blame the game on the officials, and I won’t this time. We could have executed better.
"Defensively I think the girls executed our game plan very well but offensively we had too many unforced turnovers, But I liked the way the girls kept on fighting. Even after they got that third-quarter lead, they were never able to stretch it.”
Hilldale now falls into the consolation bracket and will play Jay Monday at 1:30 at Verdigris.
