Hilldale ran out to a 23-11 first-quarter lead and never let off the gas Thursday in defeating Wewoka 75-57 in the first round of the Okemah Tournament.
Ty O’Neal had 13 of his 21 points as the Hornets built a 49-18 halftime lead. Wewoka put up a better fight in the third, as the margin grew by only three (71-37).
Hornets coach Scott Hensley went to the bench in the fourth as his team coasted to a 3-0 start.
“We turned them over quite a bit in the first half and got some fast breaks and I thought our bigs (O’Neal, Rylan Nail and Logan Harper) did a good job on the offensive boards with putbacks,” Hensley said. “Ty obviously had the big game scoring-wise but we had several others who were right at double figures so I thought we did a good job sharing and spreading it around.”
Nail, Brayson Lawson and Trey Moore had 8 points, Jaxson Whittiker had 7 and Harper 6.
Hilldale will get either Okemah or Henryetta at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship game is 8:30 Saturday and the third-place game is 5:30 for the semifinal losers.
Girls:
Wewoka 57, Hilldale 42
Hilldale had just one field goal in the second quarter as it was outscored 14-4 and trailed 33-17 at the half.
Neveah Johnson had seven of her 12 points in the third to slow the bleeding as the deficit grew to 45-27. Johnson had three 3s in the game. Riley Barnoskie had 7 points.
Autumn Sipes-Louie had 28 to lead Wewoka. Hilldale (1-2) plays a 10 a.m. consolation game against either Newcastle or Okemah.
