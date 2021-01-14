Ty O’Neal had 24 points, leading a second-half charge that got Hilldale a big road win Thursday, beating Okmulgee 54-46.
It was for the most part a tight battle until a 12-2 third quarter run by Okmulgee had Hilldale down double-digits, 40-29. Brayson Lawson hit a pair of free throws to snap the drought, then the Hornets into the fourth quarter capitalized on six straight turnover possessions to rally to the lead.
O’Neal, who had 10 in the fourth, had a three-point play off a baseline drive to tie it with 6:59 to go to tie things, then Lawson’s first field goal of the game, a 3 with 6:08 to play, gave Hilldale a lead it would not lose, 43-40. Lawson to that point was 5-of-6 from the line.
Okmulgee (0-4) would not get closer, though it matched that margin with 5:03 to go to end what was a 17-0 run by the Hornets.
“We grew up a little in the fourth and found a way to win,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley of his team, which at 4-3 has won three straight contests with Catoosa next at home on Friday.
Evan Smith had a 3-point play down the stretch and O’Neal had the final four points of the game, all in the final minute.
“He had pretty good success attacking the goal there late,” Hensley said. “He felt like he was getting fouled a few times early but kept on going tough to bucket through it all. We needed him to finish strong there and he sure did.”
Rylan Nail had 13 points for the Hornets.
Girls: Hilldale 74, Okmulgee 27
Hilldale (5-4) had an answer for just about everyone — except Tory James.
James had 24 points. Her teammates combined had three.
And Hilldale ran away from the Bulldogs (0-4), leading 18-3 after one quarter and 46-9 after a 28-point second quarter.
“She hit six of her 3s. She shot it well and deserves credit,” he said. “Once we settled in about three minutes into the game, we got it rolling.”
Riley Barnoskie had 11 of her 19 points in that frame. Navaeh Johnson had 12 for the game. Ten Hornets had points. Skye Been and Tori Brown were close to double-digits with 8.
“We really had balanced scoring and it’s nice to get everyone in the game with significant minutes,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford. “Riley led us but she just had a great job on the defensive end. Nine steals in two and a half quarters is pretty good.”
Barnoskie had nine steals and five rebounds before leaving in the third quarter.
