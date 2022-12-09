Jax Kerr had 22 points for Hilldale, but the Hornets were upended in the Okemah Tournament semifinals on Friday, 73-48.
It was Hilldale’s first loss after starting the year 3-0 and the first loss for Hornets’ coach Gary Hendrix.
Cole Leach and Eric Virgil had 10 points each.
After a close first quarter the Hornets trailed 39-30 at the half and stayed in double digit deficits all but the first moments of the third quarter.
They pressured us and we turned the ball over a lot,” Hendrix said. “We had possession to start the second half and turned it over, then went down 11 and just had trouble handling the ball and they hit open shots. They’re very balanced with kids who played to go to state last year.”
Hilldale (3-1) will play Henryetta for third place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
