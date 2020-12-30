Hilldale’s unexpected Christmas present was a good week of catch-up this week in the Ada Invitational. The Lady Hornets ended it Wednesday with a 55-41 loss to Class 2A No. 4 Howe in the fifth-place contest.
The tournament was a late schedule move for the Lady Hornets (2-2), who had five games postponed or switched by either their own COVID issues or opponents and didn’t begin play until Saturday, Dec. 19 at Tulsa Memorial.
They were 1-2, beating No. 8 Ada 55-47, then losing to 6A No. 11 Midwest City 73-38 in the semifinals.
“We started shopping for openings and this one was loaded with ranked teams and we thought it would be a good test,” said Hilldale coach Cliff Warford. “We played good basketball except for about 2 1/2 quarters.”
The boys were not part of the tourney.
Celeste Wood led the Hornets on Wednesday with 15 points. Tearney Maxwell had 11 and Neveah Johnson 11. Madi Folsom, held in single digits, made All-Tournament.
Howe pulled away from an 11-9 first-quarter advantage to lead 36-18 at the half, Hilldale cut that in half in the third, trailing 41-32.
“We handled their pressure defense, moved the ball well and were able to apply pressure of our own (in the first and third),” said Warford.
The Lady Hornets will be back in action Jan. 5 in a makeup game with Fort Gibson at Hilldale. That was originally scheduled before Christmas where the boys did play.
