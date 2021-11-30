The Hilldale Hornets led by one after a period of play and took control in the second quarter leading 36-22 at the half en route to a 63-48 win over Okmulgee on the road in the season opener for both teams Tuesday.
“A little slow start but we got going,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley. “We’ve definitely got room to improve but I was proud of them.”
Ty O’Neal had 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter, including three of his four 3s. Brayson Lawson scored 14 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
“Brayson did a good job taking it to the bucket and drawing fouls. He finished on some really tough contested shots,” Hensley said. “Ty shot the ball really well. They were giving him some space and he was doing a good job of ripping and going around them if they came up too high and shot the 3 really well.”
Rylan Nail took over in the second half, scoring 13 of his 15 points. He was also 7 of 7 from the free throw line, all but one in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds.
“He was pretty proud of those free throws. It was one of the first things he said to me after the game,” Hensley said.
Jaxson Whittiker and Connor Cottrell shared time at point guard, making their first starts.
“Good steady kids looking to share the ball and both played good defense,” Hensley said.
Girls: Hilldale 81, Okmulgee 20
With three of their leading scorers from a year ago graduated, the Lady Hornets’ adjustment to a new season got off to a resounding start.
Neveah Johnson had 22 points, 10 in a third quarter where Hilldale outscored Okmulgee 31-0 to go up 63-17. The entire second half was dominant for the Lady Hornets, they held Okmulgee to one 3-point basket for all its points after the break.
“We’re still figuring some things out with our scoring from last year gone, but I’m very proud of the effort out there tonight,” Hilldale coach Clif Warford said.
“It was a pretty solid first half, made a few mistakes, but that’s kind of expected for a first game. But that was as good a third quarter as they could have played. We didn’t really press, we pressured the ball and if we got a deflection we ran with it, but basically it was just solid defense all around, doing what they were coached to do.”
Riley Barnoskie had 17 points and Catelin King and Hallie Foreman 13.
