SKIATOOK – In the late going, Hilldale found itself needing something to go its way. Unfortunately, it never materialized.
Stilwell fought back from a 15-point deficit and hit just enough free throws in the waining seconds as the Indians ended Hilldale’s season, 65-63, Thursday night in the Class 4A Area IV consolations at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.
Stilwell (17-10) will play Tulsa Webster today at 3:30. Hilldale ends its season at 20-7.
“We had our opportunities to win, but we just didn’t capitalize,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley. “That’s 16- and 17-year-old kids. Sometimes they get on a run and sometimes they struggle. All you can do is love them.”
Hilldale’s run came early in the second period.
Ty O’Neal sparked the defensive effort with five blocked shots in the first 10 minutes. Evan Smith hit his third 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining in the second period to give the Hornets a 37-22 lead.
Things then began to deteriorate for Hilldale offensively. The Hornets would hit just one of its next field goals while Stilwell used a 17-3 run to cut the lead to 40-39 with 4:42 left in the third.
The game was a back and forth affair from that point on.
Hilldale began to finally get some shot to fall early in the fourth period and appeared to have weathered the Stilwell comeback. O’Neal, who led the Hornets with 16 points, put back a missed shot to give Hilldale a 58-54 lead with 3:57 left.
The Hornets also led 62-58 with 1:41 remaining on a running jumper by T. J. Maxwell. But on the ensuing trip down the court, Jorge Baustista appeared to lower his shoulder driving against O’Neal. Instead of an offensive foul, O’Neal was called for blocking as Baustita’s shot went in. Baustista hit the free throw to cut the lead to 62-61.
With the game tied at 63-63 after an O’Neal free throw, Stilwell attempted to run out the final 47 seconds and go for that last shot to win. Ethan James was fouled with 2.3 seconds left where he made the first of two free throws to give Stilwell a 64-63 lead.
But the second free throw bounded of the back of the rim. In a scramble for the ball, it appeared a Hornet player touched the ball as Hensley was calling time out.
In the confusion, the officials huddled and declared a jump ball giving possession to Stilwell with 1.6 seconds left.
“They tried to explain but I couldn’t tell you their explanation,” Hensley said. “You could ask them. Maybe they could explain why they made the call they did.”
Stilwell hit just two of four free throws in the final 2.3 seconds but it was enough. In all Stilwell was 8 of 15 from the line while Hilldale hit five of eight.
Brayson Lawson added 15 points for the Hornets while Smith finished with 14. Maxwell was the fourth Hornet in double figure scoring with 10. O’Neal finished with seven blocked shots.
