By Mike Kays
OKEMAH — Foul trouble — some that was but wasn’t — may well have altered the course of the game for Hilldale in Saturday’s finals of the Okemah Tournament.
Newcastle knocked off the Hornets, 76-65, handing Hilldale its first loss of the season in five outings.
Hilldale built a 10-4 lead three minutes in on two baskets by Ty O’Neal and 3s by Trey Moore and Brayson Lawson. An 8-0 run by the Racers flipped the advantage and it was 17-15 Newcastle at the end of the quarter.
Lawson got a 3 to start the second and missed a free throw on what would have been a three-point play that still had the Hornets back up 20-19. Conner Boydston hit a 3 for Newcastle to break a 22-all tie, then drew a foul from Lawson in what was ruled his third, sending him to the bench with 4:19 left in the half.
Two more Hornets picked up three fouls in the half, O’Neal with 3:36 left on a charge, and reserve Logan Harper with under a minute to play. In that span, Newcastle outscored Hilldale 14-4 to lead 39-26 at the half.
Hilldale started the third on an 8-0 run. Lawson drew a foul with 5:05 left in the third, but it was figured out that he only had two fouls in the first half.
Lawson fed O’Neal for two, then had a three-point play and a 3 to tie the game at 44. Conner Cottrell’s 3 from the corner gave Hilldale a 47-46 lead with 1:26 left in the quarter.
Newcastle would close the quarter on a 7-2 run and would never trail again.
O’Neal drew his fifth foul with 7:51 to go, sending Newcastle to the line for the first two of the fourth. Chase Sachard, who had a game-high 27 points, poured in 12 in the fourth and helped the Racers push it out to a 66-56 lead with 4:10 to play.
Lawson would remain in until fouling out with :49 left. But the impact was felt in that run in the second with both Lawson and O’Neal on the bench. Lawson followed up his 31-point night in the semifinals with 18, but sitting a half a period he shouldn’t have.
“The (officials) told me they got it wrong at the half and he had two fouls,” Hensley said. “Those played (a role) a lot in the first half. With three fouls there’s no way you’re going to let them back out there to pick up a fourth before the half. In the second half, with three, you have a chance to fight back, and we did.”
He saw some silver lining in the loss.
“We’re not disciplined enough yet, but we’re going to get better,” he said. “Tournaments before Christmas time are about learning lessons and we learned we can be a really good team. We’ve just got to play with more mental toughness.”
O’Neal finished with 21 points to lead the Hornets. He also had 10 rebounds. Logan Harper had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Lawson and O’Neal were part of the all-tournament team.
Newcastle, ranked 13th in Class 4A, moved to 5-1. Hilldale, unranked in 4A, will take a 4-1 mark into a home game Tuesday against Catoosa, the first of three games to close the pre-holiday portion of the schedule. They’ll play at Tulsa Hale on Thursday and host Fort Gibson on Friday.
