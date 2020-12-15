Jeremy Ford would put this one in the class of the one that got away.
The Lady Roughers head coach watched his team battle back after a rocky start to being on the verge of pulling one out, but in the end fell to Class 6A No.12-ranked Sand Springs 54-49 Tuesday night at the Ron D. Milan Gymnasium in the final game before the Christmas break — and for the girls, their home opener.
“It was within reach. Definitely a winnable game but we didn’t go a good enough job in the half-court offense,” said Ford.
With the game tied midway through the first quarter, Sand Springs’ full-court press forced the Lady Roughers into four turnovers and the Lady Sandites went on a 15-4 run that gave them a 20-9 lead at the end of the quarter. But Muskogee fought back and outscored Sand Springs 15-6 in the second quarter with Akira Eubanks getting seven of her team-high 13 points to trail by just two at the half.
The game was tied three times in the third quarter as the Lady Roughers hung tough despite the Sandites’ Hailey Jackson getting 10 of her 16 points in the quarter and were still down by just a pair after three quarters.
But the Sand Springs duo of Mikah Hampton and Journey Armstead proved to be too much down the stretch.
Hampton hit a pair of 3-pointers and Armstead, the Sandites D1 prospect, scored six of her game high 27 points in the last quarter. though she missed the front end of three one-and-one opportunities early in the quarter that kept the contest close.
Muskogee stayed in the battle in the final stanza thanks in part to six points from Dezaray Burton and tied the game at 47-all with two minutes to play. But a big three-pointer by Hampton broke the tie seconds later and Armstead hit three-of-four charity shots in the final minute allowing the Lady Sandites, coached by former MHS boys coach Josh Berry, to escape with the win.
The Lady Roughers defensively forced 20 Sand Springs turnovers in the game, several of them on charging fouls as Muskogee stood its ground against the attacking offense of the Sandites (4-2).
“We did a good job of defending for the most part,” said Ford. “We’ve just got to get more consistent in the half court.”
Eubanks took high scoring honors for Muskogee (1-4) with 13 points while Burton and Denym Sanders tallied nine points each.
The boys did not play due to COVID issues with Sand Springs.
