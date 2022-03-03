SAPULPA —Hilldale made sure it would not be on the receiving end of a rout again. So it went out and dispensed with Pryor, 68-51, Thursday night in the first round of the consolation bracket in the Class 4A Area II Tournament.
“I felt like we jumped on them real good from the start,” Hilldale coach Scott Hensley said.
“We got into foul trouble in the first and the third quarter, but we handled the ball pretty well in the end and closed it out with rebounds.”
The Hornets (18-7) came in motivated after a 76-49 loss last Saturday to Stillwell in the regional final.
“We got seven seniors on the team and they’re not ready to be done, so they came out ready to go,” Hensley said.
Logan Harper led Hilldale with 14 points. Brayson Lawson was next with 12 and Ty O’Neal put up 11.
Hilldale gave up the first basket on a 3 then surged to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter.
The Hornets dominated the boards as they scored at will off of fastbreaks and 3s. Hensley agreed that set the tone for the win,
“We’re pretty long on the back end,” he said. “We play mainly a zone and we have some good long players on the back that do a good job of keeping their hands out and moving well.
“They did a good job of getting rebounds. Our top two guys really worked hard and tried to keep it out of the middle. They ran their legs off.”
Pryor began picking up steam in the second with a 10-3 run to draw within 26-15. But the Hornets regained control and were up 36-20 by halftime.
Hilldale was up by as much as 45-25 when O’Neal got a layup with 4:37 left in the third period.
With the victory, the Hornets advance to play Victory Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
Upstart Pryor, who got hot in the consolation round of its regional with three straight wins, finishes at 7-21 under former Fort Gibson boys coach Gary Hendrix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.