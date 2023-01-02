It was a flat start coming out of a holiday break Monday, but the Hilldale Lady Hornets made it four wins in their last five and moved to 5-2 on the year with a second-half surge to beat Okmulgee 48-34 at Okmulgee.
Hilldale had a 19-14 lead at the half when Catelin King came alive. King had 14 points in the second half, 10 in the third to get a 35-23 advantage.
“Defensively we gave up some easy baskets, and we were struggling to make shots, but King came up big in the third quarter and our defense stepped it up,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford.
Maci Scott had 8 points. Ashtyn Warford had 7, all in the fourth quarter, and Darian Diles 6. Jaidyn Gatewood had 17 points for Okmulgee.
Hilldale is at the Verdigris Mother Road Classic on Thursday against the tourney hosts in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Boys:
Okmulgee 53, Hilldale 44
Okmulgee outscored the Hornets 33-24 over the middle two quarters and that margin was the difference.
It was 12-11 Okmulgee after one quarter.
Jax Kerr had 14 for the Hornets. Cole Leach and Vann Morphis had 10 each.
The Hornets (4-4) are in the Verdigris Tournament on Thursday against Tahlequah at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.