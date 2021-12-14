Hilldale’s Ty O’Neal recorded a double-double on the night and the game high 25 points with 10 rebounds, to lead the Hornets past the persistent Catoosa Indians 63-47 at the Hilldale Event Center on Tuesday night.
“Ty had a good night for us. When he has a good game we normally do as a team,” said Hornet coach Scott Hensley. “That’s a pretty solid night to score 25 and pull down as many as he did.”
O’Neal came out of the gate on fire for the Hornets (5-1), dropping nine points in the first quarter for the Hornets as they built a 19-8 lead at the end of one.
Despite hitting only two field goals in the second period, Hilldale managed to hold a 30-19 lead at intermission.
It was again O’Neal to the rescue to get the Hornets offense going in the third quarter with a quick six points. but is was senior Trey Moore’s eight of his 10 points in the quarter that kept the home team pushing ahead.
Catoosa pulled within 51-41 when Isaac Harris dropped five quick points to open the fourth period and Hensley pulled his team aside with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter.
“We were allowing them to drive inside to much. They were penetrating our defense. We weren’t moving like we should,” said Hensley.
The timeout ignited the Hornets.
Brayson Lawson ripped off eight of his 12 points in the final quarter, pushing the Hornets on a 11-0 run and putting the game out of reach.
Moore chipped in 10 points as Logan Harper came off the bench for six points and six rebounds.
“We have some work still to do,” said Hensley. “We need to get better on defense.”
Girls:Catoosa 57, Hilldale 41
GIRLS – Just after the Lady Hornets’ Riley Barnoskie nailed a 3-pointer and gave her team a 20-16 lead with 2:35 in the second quarter, Brynna Wington’s 11 points spurred a 14-0 Lady Indian run to close out the first half and an 31-20 lead.
Barnoskie and the Lady Hornets would never recover, dropping to 3-3 with the 57-41 loss.
“We got lost on defense to much in the second quarter and that sunk us,” said Lady Hornet Head Coach Clif Warford.
Barnoskie was the bright spot on the night for the Lady Hornets with 17 points and five steals but it wasn’t enough to overcome two-for-eight in the first quarter and one-for-14 in the fourth.
Tori Brown tried to get the Lady Hornets going, opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer, Barnoskie added layup to pull within 31-25, but that was as close as Hilldale would get.
Wington and company pushed ahead, outscoring the home team 11-4 in the final quarter.
“We’ve got to learn to finish games, said Warford. “Riley attacked the goal well and I was pleased with that, I would like to see us more aggressive.”
Tori Brown, Nevaeh Johnson and Catelin King all added six points each in the loss.
Hilldale is at Hale on Thursday before hooking up with Fort Gibson on Friday.
