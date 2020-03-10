Jeff Oliver is a busy guy this week, but it’s a different kind of busy.
His load was cut in half Saturday when the two teams he guided to within a win of the state tournament, only one made it through to this week.
Oliver coached both the boys and girls teams at Eufaula. The Lady Ironheads (25-4) are still in the gym after knocking off Roland 44-37 on Saturday in the area consolation finals.
It was three games in three days times two. It’s a routine that has, well, become routine.
“I hadn’t really had time to think about that, but that’s a good one,” Oliver said. “On Thursday when the girls are done playing I hope I don’t run back out on the floor by habit and start to coach the next game.”
It wasn’t designed that way when Oliver was hired to coach the boys team two seasons ago. But just weeks later that summer, Laura Gragg vacated the girls job and took a principal position at her alma mater, Canadian. Oliver recalled the search taking administrators through two being offered the job and declining.
It was then, he said, that Johnny Bohannon, the Eufaula athletic director, approached him about doing double duty. Oliver had coached girls for over 20 years, most recently at Wagoner.
“I told him I was open to doing both for a year and it’s become more than that,” Oliver said. “I’ll tell you that first, God gets the glory in every good thing. Second, I couldn’t have done this without the support of my bosses and my two assistants (Jared Efurd with the girls, Michael Campbell with the boys). I didn’t have to come in here and rebuild, the pieces to succeed were there and it’s been a smooth process.”
This year’s team lost one key piece from last year’s group that lost in the area consolation semifinals to Kellyville, leading scorer Macayla Needham. It’s a squad of seven seniors and a balanced offense. No player averages in double figures. Defensively, they’ve held opponents to a 36.7 average.
Ashley Mills, a 5-foot-11 guard/forward, tops the group at 8.7 points. Journi James (5-6, guard) is next at 8.4 points and Jordan Jones, a 5-6 senior and so far the lone college signee (Arkansas-Fort Smith, is at 7.5.
Others in his main rotation are seniors Jaci Combs, Desirae Evans and Kiaya Burns.
Oliver says one key has been the mental maturity of this group. To illustrate, Mills and James have been known for aggressive play their whole careers, but up to this year, that play has come with foul troubles.
They’ve both conquered those demons.
“For me it was a big struggle on learning how to be aggressive without being too aggressive,” James said. “I know it would take a lot of discipline to be out on the floor as much as I could. Getting to state is a dream we’ve all had playing together since we were little kids, and I knew I couldn’t contribute to that goal being on the bench. So I had to adapt.”
For Mills, mental toughness also involves playing through pain. She was diagnosed with a stress fracture in one leg going into district and when not on the court, dons a protective boot. As part of what Oliver called his “six starters,” her services were critical for a senior group with one last shot at living the dream.
It has slowed whom Oliver described as the fastest player on the team, but not her determination.
“The trickiest part is to get to state,” she said. “Now that we’re here, we’re going to work super hard. It’s what has gotten us here and it’s taken everybody, so I had to do my part. But it’s been really hard because it hurts a lot.”
Heading to Oklahoma City makes the pain bearable, though.
“We know what to expect and to an extent we know how to approach it,” she said.
Part of that comes from participating in the Oral Roberts University off-season team camp that included the top three teams in 3A, No. 1 Sequoyah, No. 3 Millwood and Thursday’s opponent, No. 2 Jones (26-1) as well as 16-time 4A state participant Fort Gibson.
“You learn a lot playing people who can beat you and that’s part of what’s made the maturity in this team,” Oliver said. “It prepared us for moments like the other night against Roland or the overtime game against a scrappy Bethel team.
“We’re prepared for the adversity teams like Jones, who has good size and length, good athleticism and good guard play, can bring. But we’re not done. We’re going to play that underdog role and hard as we can and show some real grit. One of the things we adopted last week was to play every game bold and fearless and that’s what we’re looking for again starting Thursday where we hope it’s another three games in three days.”
Despite it being since 1993 that the Lady Ironheads have been this far, don’t expect this group to get overwhelmed in the moment.
James’ mother, Shasti Pendley James, played on that 1993 team. Her father, Preston James, was a baseball coach at Eufaula during a run of three state trips last decade.
“I grew up seeing that atmosphere, seeing how bad the team wanted it and how the community embraced them and my mom, she’s probably the fan that wanted this more than anything,” Journi James said.
“She coached most of us when we were young. She’s talked about that last state team and how bad all their teammates wanted it. Me being with most of this group a long time, we’ve been there for all the hard work, building each other up and all the struggles that go with it. We have that same desire.”
“We’ve earned our right to be here,” said Oliver. “We’re going to be bold and fearless.”
Eufaula and Jones tip off at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
