WARNER — Coach Mindi Peters’ mantra all season long has been as Jaylee Kindred goes, so go the lady Eagles.
Thursday night the Warner senior made her coach’s words prophetic as she scored a double-double in helping lead the Lady Eagles past No. 11-ranked Sallisaw Central 58-49 in the championship bracket of the Class 2A Area IV regional tournament at the Warner Event Center. The NSU-bound Kindred scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“She got us off to a hot start,” said Peters. “You could see Jaylee was determined. She was attacking the basket and she made some key free throws in the final few minutes.”
Kindred got a lot of help from freshman Alexis Fowler. who led all scorers with 22 points. Ten of those points were part of a third quarter 18-2 run that gave the Lady Eagles (12-6) a 20-point lead at 43-23 after three periods.
But the Lady Tigers fought back thanks to full-court pressure that rattled the young Warner squad, forcing nine fourth-quarter turnovers. Central closed the gap, but got no closer than the nine-point final margin.
“We have a young team and their pressure got to us a little in that fourth quarter, but they kept their composure and we stepped up and hit some free throws to hold them off,” said Peters.
Sallisaw Central (11-5) was paced by Cove Darden and Courtney Lee who both scored 20 points. Lee hit three field goals and went 14-of-14 from the free-throw line for the rest of her points.
Warner will have its hands full Saturday night in the championship game as second-ranked Howe will be the opponent in a 6 p.m. tip.
Boys:
Oktaha goes down
On the boys side of the bracket, it was a battle of the Tigers as Sallisaw Central battled Oktaha in a nail-biter that Central pulled out in the final seconds 47-46.
The first half was nip-and-tuck with neither team leading by more than three points while the lead changed hands three times with Central owning a 22-21 halftime lead.
Both teams had momentum runs in the third quarter. Oktaha (13-8) went on an 8-0 run to erase a two-point Central lead only to see Central come back with seven-point spurt of their own to lead 37-36 after three quarters.
As the fourth quarter unfolded, the game was tied twice before Oktaha grabbed a 46-43 with 1:48 to play thanks to a five-point run by Preston Holmes. But a basket by Central’s David Stroud cut it to a one-point game.
Oktaha turned the ball over and David Briggs hit what proved to be a game-winning layup with 1:07 left.
Oktaha worked the ball at the other end but they were called for a charge on a drive to the basket. Central (8-7) worked the ball around, drawing fouls and running time off the clock until they got into the bonus. Maddox Edwards missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left. Oktaha cleared the rebound, but Lane Shows running one-hander from 15 feet missed and time ran out on Oktaha.
We thought this would be a tough, defensive game coming in and it was close all the way but the ball just didn’t go in the hole when we needed it,” said Oktaha coach Dirk Walden.
Sallisaw Central will face No.7-ranked Howe in the championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. in Warner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.