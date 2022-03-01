PERKINS — The 3-point heat was what got the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers into Tuesday’s Class 4A Area III regional final here.
That heat turned to chill, but so did most every element of their game, and they’ll have to find those going forward to continue the epic run of punching state tournament tickets to an 18th pass.
Muldrow edged Fort Gibson 26-22. The Lady Tigers were 4-of-23 from 3-point range coming off two games where they had 28 3s in all. But they were also outrebounded 31-21 and in Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe’s assessment, outhustled.
“We’re a team that doesn’t make a lot of excuses,” Lowe said. “We call it like we see it and really, they appeared to want it more and I thought it really showed in those 50-50 balls. They came up with a lot more than we did.
“I think those things matter in a game like this. We have to win those battles.”
The film will have to reveal those exact numbers, but there were plenty of missed shots to scramble for on both ends of the court.
Overall Fort Gibson was 8-of-40, Muldrow 11-of-40. The Lady Bulldogs, who weathered a 4-of-22 first half (the Lady Tigers were 5-of-19), only to trail by a mere 11-10, found some fire in the fourth as they went 5-of-11. They had a 10-4 rebounding edge in that final quarter too.
All five of Fort Gibson’s points in the fourth came from Addy Whiteley, a 3 with 3:45 to play and a drive with 2:15 left, both getting her team within two points, the last at 24-22. Whiteley led Fort Gibson with nine points.
Marianne Parks’ jumper off a drive to the circle at the buzzer ending the third gave Fort Gibson its last lead, 17-15.
The loss ended a 10-game win streak for the Lady Tigers (21-5). It also puts them in a position they found themselves in as recent as 2019, where they had to win three consecutive area round consolation games to reach state. But they won’t have a lot of time to get ready, with the schedule damage done by last week’s sleet storm.
They’ll face Tecumseh (20-7) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Checotah. Muldrow (21-5) will take on Classen SAS in the Area III championship game on Friday. Classen (19-1) was the top-ranked team Fort Gibson upset in the quarterfinals a year ago and beat Byng 63-18 to win its regional.
The loser of Friday’s game will await the team that survives Thursday’s and Friday’s consolation bracket contests.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Lowe said, reminding his team in a postgame locker room talk. “There’s no one in there with their head down. We realize we still have a lot to play for. But it’s do or die now and we’ve got to take care of business.”
Parks was just behind Whiteley with eight points. Sydney Taylor did not score for Fort Gibson, but had 10 rebounds. For Muldrow, 5-10 Kennedi Wright led the way with 11 points and eight rebounds. Mason Anstine, also 5-10, didn’t help Wright offensively, going scoreless, but had 11 boards.
Boys:
Muldrow 72,
Fort Gibson 60
An 0-for-12 start shooting for Fort Gibson was a sign of things to come.
While the Tigers fought back to contend but never led, their offense just never found their targets with any consistency and saw their season end here Tuesday, short of the Area Tournament.
The Tigers were 20-of-68 (29 percent), and 7-of-23 from beyond the arc (30 percent). But that included a 4-of-12 fourth with their backs well against the wall. They were 4-of-24 through three for 17 percent.
And yet, painfully, trailed at that point by just two possessions, 45-39.
Tanner Wright’s free throws made it 54-44 and his kick-out to Fisher Qualls on the corner resulted in a 3 that made it 57-44 with under four minutes to go. Jaxon Blunt, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming in but with just one basket through three quarters, swapped 3s in a sequence with Qualls at that point but the Tigers could not make a game of it.
“Sometimes it’s a simple game and sometimes that’s the difference in the game,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “We just didn’t shoot well. But this loss doesn’t take away from the overall accomplishments of this group of kids.”
Seth Rowan’s steal and layup with 1:29 ended the 0-for-12 slump to start and had the deficit at 13-4.
Rowan connected on another 3 and Weston Rouse’s three-point play off a feed from Blunt made it a 13-10 game before Muldrow took an 18-11 lead into the second.
It would be as close as Fort Gibson (21-5) would get.
The Tigers were 4-of-16 from the floor in the second. Only a late push, started by Blunt’s first basket, a 3 with 2:20 to go, Jaiden Graves’ two free throws and a put-back got it to 30-23, chiseling into what was a 14-point deficit.
Graves led Fort Gibson with 16 points. Blunt finished with 14, Rowan 13 and Rouse 11. For Muldrow (18-8), Wright led all scorers with 19 points. Trenden Collins had 17 and Qualls finished with 15.
