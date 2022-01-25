FORT GIBSON — After an ice cold weekend shooting from behind the 3-point arc, it was raining 3-pointers Tuesday night for the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers, who hit 12 3-pointers and shot 42 percent from outside, to outlast a brilliant effort by the rival Hilldale Lady Hornets 59-47 at John Harrison Field House.
Fort Gibson (11-4) was led by Jenna Whiteley’s team-high 15 points and Sydney Taylor’s 13 points and 10 rebounds. Hilldale’s Neveah Johnson posted the game-high 24 points in the loss, but it was turnovers that plagued the Lady Hornets all night, committing 30 turnovers on the night, 12 unforced.
“I am pleased with the way we played tonight, we faced some adversity and overcame it,” said Lady Tigers coach Scott Lowe. “Jenna had a great game for us, she seems to really play well against Hilldale.”
Having one of her best games of the season, Jenna Whiteley said it was the rival that sparked her.
“It must be something to do with Hilldale, I just play better against them for some reason,” she said.
A blow out win by the Lady Tigers the last time these two met, the Lady Hornets (5-8) weren’t having any of it this time. They kept the Lady Tiger offense in check, only allowing three field goals, as Hallie Foreman drained a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer for a 11-10 Lady Hornet lead.
With the momentum in the Lady Hornets favor and the Lady Tigers against the wall, the home team came out firing to open the second quarter with a 15-3 run.
Addy Whiteley started off with a pair of layups, then Feather TwoShields popped a 3-pointer, Kenzie Snell added a long-range bomb, then Jenna Whitley added a 3-pointer for good measure to put the Lady Tigers up 25-14 with 1:51 left in the quarter.
Johnson added a jumper and then a 3-pointer of her own to try and salvage the quarter for the Lady Hornets but Jenna Whiteley hit a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded heading into the half and a Fort Gibson lead 25-19.
“Coach told me to keep shooting, that shooters shoot and they will start falling for me,” said Jenna Whiteley. “We forced them into some turnovers and we were able to convert them.”
In the quarter, the Lady Hornets coughed up the ball eight times, and only connected on three field goals, all coming from Johnson.
After the run by the Lady Tigers, Hilldale wasn’t backing down just yet. Opening the third quarter, Sydney Taylor connected on a pair of free-throws, then a 3-pointer from Marianne Parks gave the Lady Tigers their biggest lead of the night, 33-19, but Johnson and the Lady Hornets weren’t out of it yet.
Johnson sparked a 10-0 Hilldale run, her scoring eight points in the mist of it, to pull the Lady Hornets within 36-34 with 2:26 left in the third period.
Taylor dropped in a pair of turnaround jumpers and give the Lady Tigers some breathing room as the quarter ended 40-35.
“Neveah really played a great game tonight, even with a bit of foul trouble, for her to have the impact and points she had was really impressive,” said Lady Hornet coach Cliff Warford. “Just when we would make a run we’d commit a few turnovers, that has plagued us all year and we need to get better there.”
Just as the momentum seemed to swing in Hilldale’s favor once again, Jenna Whiteley dashed their hopes, opening the final quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by Snell and Addy Whiteley’s 3-pointers for a 11-2 Lady Tigers run, extending their lead to 51-37 with 5:04 left in the game.
Despite the Lady Hornets’ effort, nine Hilldale turnovers and a 19-point fourth quarter by the Lady Tigers sealed the win.
“We started off cold and give a lot of credit to Hilldale for that, they played us well, then we got really hot in the second and fourth quarters,” said Lowe. “Our guard play showed up and that it was we needed.”
Warford saluted the game’s leading scorer.
“Neveah has really stepped up as a leader and the team feeds off of her,” said Warford. “I am really happy with the way we played tonight, how we fought and worked against a team like this. We got better tonight and we will keep working.”
Riley Barnoskie had 9 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Hornets in the loss.
Addy Whiteley added 11 points as Snell finished with nine points in the win.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Wagoner Friday night.
