OWASSO — The six-year streak of first-round exits over with, the Roughers have new work to do.
Like, figure out how to extend their season beyond one game after sixth-ranked Owasso’s dominating inside game handed the Roughers an 86-66 loss in the Class 6A East Area Regional here Saturday.
Some of those answers were clear as they packed for the bus ride home.
“Our game plan focused on rebounding and we didn’t execute it too well,” said senior James Brown, who led Muskogee with 26 points. “And we paid the price for it.”
Brown helped Muskogee make a game of it, but the Roughers took a hit in the mouth early.
Caden Fry, a 6-7 junior forward, had four of Owasso’s six defensive rebounds in the first quarter. The Rams had 11 at both ends. Muskogee had one offensive board, that from Ja’Vontae Campbell, and three overall.
Fry had 8 points in the paint. Guard Wendall Mann and Trenton Ellison also had free reign inside on penetrations. They combined for all of what was a 20-2 first-quarter lead before Brown, whose basket at 4:45 ended a 10-0 run out of the gate, hit the final two baskets of the quarter to make it 20-6.
Campbell, the biggest spark of Friday’s 95-87 playoff-opening win against Bixby with 34 points, picked up his third foul with 3:45 showing in the first frame and spent most of the half on the bench.
The Roughers got a little spark from reserve Bryce Duncan as a measure against Fry inside. His layup over Fry with 4:56 left was part of a brief 6-0 push by Muskogee.
Xavier Brown got warned up with 5-of-6 shooting in the quarter for 12 points and for the quarter, the Roughers played as even as they had in splitting the two previous games between the teams, even when Campbell picked up his fourth foul on a offensive rebound with 4:43 in the third.
Joseph Campbell’s 3 from the top of the key capped an 18-4 run out of the half to make it a 48-44 game, a margin matched one other time when James Brown hit a pair of free throws with 3:41 to go. But the Rams came back.
Mann had eight points in an answer as the Rams outscored Muskogee 16-8 to finish the quarter up 12. The lead would exceed 20 in the fourth quarter. Campbell, still without any points, had a basket and two free throws before fouling out with 3:08 to play.
Muskogee had four boards in the fourth quarter, two offensive, and the Rams had 10, six defensive. Fry and Mann combined for 18 points in the period.
Mann finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds, Fry 28 and 13.
“Those are big numbers,” said Roughers coach Lynwood Wade. “When we give any team second-chance shots it’s going to be difficult. We’ve got to back to the drawing board and see what we can tweak.”
Xavier Brown added 17 for the Roughers (11-5), whose time and site for Friday’s area consolation game against Midwest City is pending. The winner there will face the Del City-Broken Arrow loser for a spot at state.
Owasso, 16-2 and winners of six straight since the Muskogee loss on Jan. 29, moves on to an area championship matchup against Norman North, also on Friday.
