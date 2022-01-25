Returning after a lengthy time off, Muskogee lost a pair of contests at Jenks on Tuesday.
Both Muskogee teams had been benched due to COVID protocols since Jan. 7. Jenks had played seven games in that span.
The MHS boys lost 65-54, falling to 2-7.
“It’s a tough deal when you look at that,” MHS coach Lynwood Wade said, his team having at one time lost five games to top 10 teams by no more than seven and all after leading at some point in the second half.
“Jenks, they’ve been going, they have some rhythm. We haven’t. But given that I was proud of our guys and their fight. They played hard. We’ve had some tough losses even when we were going pretty regular. Tonight we had some guys step in and get more minutes. And the good thing is we get to get back at it Friday.”
The Roughers had the better start, up 16-15 after one, and trailed 32-28 at the half. Jenks’ 16-8 edge in the third helped the Trojans put some space between them and the visitors.
Javontae Campbell had 24 points. Diondre Titsworth had 14 and Jamarian Ficklin came off the bench to score 8.
Girls:
Jenks 49, Muskogee 48
Muskogee (1-8) had a third-quarter change snatch the lead, but wound up on the short end of a close one.
The Lady Roughers trailed 23-18 at the half but led by Bianca McVay’s 10 third-quarter points, outscored Jenks 18-4 to lead 36-27. The Lady Trojans regrouped and outscored Muskogee 22-12 in the fourth to pull the contest out.
McVay finished with 15 points. She did not score in the fourth. Jakayla Swanson had 12 points and Maylaysia Burton had 8.
Roughers coach Jeremy Ford could not be reached for comment.
Muskogee’s squads will be home Friday against Union.
