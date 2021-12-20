TOPEKA, Kan. – Christian Cook turned in a career-high 26-point performance as NSU held back Washburn late for an 85-82 road win Monday.
The RiverHawks (7-4, 2-3 MIAA) head to the holiday break with the first win gainst the Ichabods in Topeka since February 17, 2016, with four scoring in double digits.
Cook had 11 points at the half and shot 8-for-13 from the field for his fifth 20-point performance.
Emeka Obukwelu had 21 points and nine rebounds and a season-best four assists. Tylor Arnold matched Obukwelu in rebounds and assists, turning in a 15-point afternoon.
Rashad Perkins led the bench with 11 points, and Obi Agu had a season-best nine rebounds in 18 minutes of action.
There were 12 lead changes and eight ties, with the final one being the momentum changer for NSU. With 8:27 left and the game tied at 57-57, the RiverHawks scored six unanswered in the following minute to claim the lead for the final time.
The Ichabods wouldn’t make it easy for the RiverHawks, cutting it to three final 90 seconds A turnover for NSU with 30 seconds left gave Washburn the ball, and following a timeout, the Ichabods’ attempt at the three-pointer was short. Arnold pulled down the rebound where NSU was able to get a critical free throw.
Washburn (6-3, 3-3) was fouled on a desperation 3 and sank the first two before Agu rebounded as time expired.
NSU hosts Fort Hays State on Jan. 1.
