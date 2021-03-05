Oklahoma Christian Academy took charge of a game of streaks with a knockout punch in the second half and ended Warner’s season in the Class 2A Area IV consolation semifinals, 52-40 at Seminole High School.
Warner (13-8) jumped out to an 8-0 advantage and led 10-2 before OCA (17-6) had a 10-0 run to go up 12-10 early in the second after knotting it at 10-all at the end of one.
The Lady Eagles would bounce back, going on a 9-0 run to lead 19-12. It was that seven-point advantage they had at the half, 26-19.
Then OCA ran off seven unanswered to start the third before Harlee Chesser found Shanks for a bucket-and-one and a 29-26 Warner advantage, but the Eagles would go cold, outscored 20-4 into the fourth quarter.
Warner had just four field goals the second half and three of those were post Jaylee Kindred’s. She finished her Lady Eagles career with 21 points and was 5-of-6 from the line in the second half. Alexis Fowler, whose 3-pointer was the other field goal, had 9 points. Kaylen Park had the other free-throws, going 3-for-4.
Warner was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line but OCA doubled that, going 17-of-21.
Six-footer Sydney Duncan was 8-of-8 in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points. Brianna Weitelman, standing 6-1, had 10 points.
OCA plays for a state berth Saturday.
