Chase Clark had 20 points, 13 coming in a second quarter which saw the Mustangs (1-0) increase an 18-11 lead to 44-22 at the half, and Okay won its basketball season opener 79-43 over Gans on Monday.
Clark, the son of Okay head coach Chad Clark and a freshman, came off the bench and had four 3s on the day. He was also 100 percent on four free throws and joins a team largely back from a 19-8 season.
“I was a spot-shooter and I’ve taught him from my weaknesses to shoot multiple ways, and he hit outside, inside and at the free-throw line,” Clark said. “We were a little wound tight early and didn’t relax for a quarter or so. The boys have been anxious to start.”
Ashton Walters had 11 points and Duckee Swimmer, Rylan Burk and Diezel Davis all had 8 each.
Girls: Okay 54, Gans 27
Okay (1-0) raced to a 16-4 first-quarter lead behind balanced scoring and never looked back. Alex Collins had 13 points, eight of hers in the third quarter, to lead all scorers. Leah Smith was next with 9, followed by Alyssa Perkins with 8 and Teagan James also just off double figures with 7.
