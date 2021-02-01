 BOYS

Class 6A

1. Edmond Memorial

2. Del City

3. Putnam North

4. Norman North

5. Edmond North

6. Owasso

7. Choctaw 

8. Midwest City

9. Putnam West

10. Jenks

16. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. T. Memorial

3. Lawton Mac

4. Shawnee

5. Sapulpa

6. Bishop Kelly

7. Coweta

8. Rogers

9. McGuinness

10. Claremore

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Heritage Hall

3. Webster

4. Victory Christian

5. Mount St. Mary

6. Tuttle

7. Classen SAS

8. Holland Hall

9. Verdigris

10. Broken Bow

Class 3A

1. Crossings Christian

2. Hugo

3. Millwood

4. Community Christian

5. Christian Heritage

6. Beggs

7. Adair

8. Star-Spencer

9. Prague

10. Eufaula

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Hooker

3. Pawnee

4. Cashion 

5. Okla. Union

6. Hennessey

7. Howe

8. Minco

9. Pawhuska

10. Nowata

17. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Arapaho-Butler

4. Garber

5. Calumet

6. Stuart

7. Caddo

8. Vanoss

9. Canute

10. Velma-Alma

 

Class B

1. Varnum

2. Roff

3. Duke

4. Lomega

5. Red Oak

6. Leedey

7. Kinta

8. Battiest

9. Cyril

10. Earlsboro

 

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Norman

2. Edmond North

3. Union

4. Choctaw

5. Mustang

6. Bixby

7. Midwest City

8. Moore

9. Edmond Memorial

10. Putnam North

16. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Tahlequah

3. Piedmont

4. Carl Albert

5. McGuinness

6. Lawton Mac

7. Ardmore

8. El Reno

9. Coweta

10. Pryor

 

Class 4A

1. Classen SAS

2. Anadarko

3. Tuttle

4. Weatherford

5. Fort Gibson

6. Holland Hall

7. Verdigris

8. Grove

9. Harding Charter

10. Blanchard

 

Class 3A

1. Roland

2. Jones

3. Lincoln Christian

4. Kellyville

5. Keys

6. Perry

7. Adair

8. Kingston

9. Morris

10. Millwood

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Howe

3. Latta

4. Amber-Pocasset

5. Silo

6. Hartshorne

7. Hooker

8. Pocola

9. Merritt

10. Stratford

 

Class A

1. Vanoss

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Seiling

4. Cheyenne/Reydon

5. Crowder

6. Garber

7. Caddo

8. Okarche

9. Ninnekah

10. Ripley

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Leedey

3. Varnum

4. Lookeba-Sickles

5. Kiowa

6. Hammon

7. Duke

8. Pittsburg

9. Cyril

10. Webbers Falls

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you