BOYS
6A (REGIONAL RANKINGS)
East
1. Broken Arrow
2. Putnam North
3. Bixby
4. T. Washington
5. Moore
6. Putnam West
7. OWasso
8. Jenks
9. Union
10. Southmoore
11. Sand Springs
12. Enid
13. Bartlesville
14. Stillwater
15T. Muskogee
15T. Ponca City
West
1. Edmond North
2. Westmoore
3. Norman
4. Lawton
5. Choctaw
6. Mustang
7. NW Classen
8. Deer Creek
9. Edmond Memorial
10. Edmond Santa Fe
11. Norman North
12. Putnam City
13. Yukon
14. Midwest City
15. U.S. Grant
16. Capitol Hill
STATEWIDE
4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Crossings Christian
3. Weatherford
4. Douglass
5. OCS
6. Newcastle
7. Stilwell
8. North Rock Creek
9. Anadarko
10. Tuttle
3A
1. Metro Christian
2. Millwood
3. Purcell
4. Roland
5. C. Sequoyah
6. Prague
7. Marlow
8. Crooked Oak
9. Alva
10. Lindsey
2A
1. Dale
2. Preston
3. OCA
4. Hennessey
5. Colcord
6. Oktaha
7. Hooker
8. Pocola
9. Calera
10. Hobart
A
1. Caddo
2. Rattan
3. Vanoss
4. Okay
5. Okarche
6. Seiling
7. Allen
8. Boone-Apache
9. Riverfield
10. Texhoma
B
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Roff
3. Stringtown
4. Calumet
5. Buffalo Valley
6. Kinta
7. Duke
8. Goodwell
9. Leedey
10. Glencoe
GIRLS
6A (REGIONAL RANKINGS)
East
1. T. Washington
2. Bixby
3. Norman
4. Choctaw
5. Broken Arrow
6. Sand Springs
7. Jenks
8. Owasso
9. Westmoore
10. Deer Creek
11. Ponca City
12. Stillwater
13. Union
14. Muskogee
15. Bartlesville
16. Enid
West
1. Edmond North
2. Edmond Memorial
3, Putnam West
4. Midwest City
5. Yukon
6. Mustang
7. Moore
8. Norman North
9. Edmond Santa Fe
10. Putnam North
11. Putnam City
12. Southmoore
13. U.S. Grant
14. Lawton
15. NW Classen
16. Capitol Hill
STATEWIDE
4A
1. Lincoln Christian
2. Tuttle
3. Bethany
4. Kingfisher
5. Weatherford
6. Verdigris
7. Anadarko
8. Harding Charter
9. Wagoner
10. Mannford
Others:
15. Fort Gibson
3A
1. Washington
2. Bethel
3. Jones
4. Idabel
5. Kiefer
6. Luther
7. Silo
8. Kingston
9. Alva
10. Purcell
Others:
18. Eufaula
2A
1. Dale
2. Amber-Pocasset
3. Merritt
4. Pocola
5. Preston
6. Warner
7. Afton
8. Howe
9. Oktaha
10.Hobart
A
1. Seiling
2. Caddo
3. Vanoss
4. Riverside
5. Garber
6. Cyril
7. Okarche
8. Red Oak
9. Arapaho-Butler
10. Canute
B
1. Hammon
2. Lomega
3. Pittsburg
4. Varnum
5. Lookeba-Sickles
6. Whitesboro
7. Buffalo Valley
8. Arnett
9. Calvin
10. Turner
