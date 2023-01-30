BOYS

6A  (REGIONAL RANKINGS)

East

1. Broken Arrow

2. Putnam North

3. Bixby

4. T. Washington

5. Moore

6. Putnam West

7. OWasso

8. Jenks

9. Union

10. Southmoore

11. Sand Springs

12. Enid

13. Bartlesville

14. Stillwater

15T. Muskogee

15T. Ponca City

 

West

1. Edmond North

2. Westmoore

3. Norman

4. Lawton

5. Choctaw

6. Mustang

7. NW Classen

8. Deer Creek

9. Edmond Memorial

10. Edmond Santa Fe

11. Norman North

12. Putnam City

13. Yukon

14. Midwest City

15. U.S. Grant

16. Capitol Hill

 

STATEWIDE

4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Crossings Christian

3. Weatherford

4. Douglass

5. OCS

6. Newcastle

7. Stilwell

8. North Rock Creek

9. Anadarko

10. Tuttle

 

3A

1. Metro Christian

2. Millwood

3. Purcell

4. Roland

5. C. Sequoyah

6. Prague

7. Marlow

8. Crooked Oak

9. Alva

10. Lindsey

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Preston

3. OCA

4. Hennessey

5. Colcord

6. Oktaha

7. Hooker

8. Pocola

9. Calera

10. Hobart

 

A

1. Caddo

2. Rattan

3. Vanoss

4. Okay

5. Okarche

6. Seiling

7. Allen

8. Boone-Apache

9. Riverfield

10. Texhoma

 

B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Roff

3. Stringtown

4. Calumet

5. Buffalo Valley

6. Kinta

7. Duke

8. Goodwell

9. Leedey

10. Glencoe

 

 

GIRLS

6A (REGIONAL RANKINGS)

East

1. T. Washington

2. Bixby

3. Norman

4. Choctaw

5. Broken Arrow

6. Sand Springs

7. Jenks

8. Owasso

9. Westmoore

10. Deer Creek

11. Ponca City

12. Stillwater

13. Union

14. Muskogee

15. Bartlesville

16. Enid

 

West

1. Edmond North

2. Edmond Memorial

3, Putnam West

4. Midwest City

5. Yukon

6. Mustang

7. Moore

8. Norman North

9. Edmond Santa Fe

10. Putnam North

11. Putnam City

12. Southmoore

13. U.S. Grant

14. Lawton

15. NW Classen

16. Capitol Hill

 

STATEWIDE

4A

1. Lincoln Christian

2. Tuttle

3. Bethany

4. Kingfisher

5. Weatherford

6. Verdigris

7. Anadarko

8. Harding Charter

9. Wagoner

10. Mannford

Others:

15. Fort Gibson

 

3A

1. Washington

2. Bethel

3. Jones

4. Idabel

5. Kiefer

6. Luther

7. Silo

8. Kingston

9. Alva

10. Purcell

Others:

18. Eufaula

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Amber-Pocasset

3. Merritt

4. Pocola

5. Preston

6. Warner

7. Afton

8. Howe

9. Oktaha

10.Hobart

 

A

1. Seiling

2. Caddo

3. Vanoss

4. Riverside

5. Garber

6. Cyril

7. Okarche

8. Red Oak

9. Arapaho-Butler

10. Canute

 

B

1. Hammon

2. Lomega

3. Pittsburg

4. Varnum

5. Lookeba-Sickles

6. Whitesboro

7. Buffalo Valley

8. Arnett

9. Calvin

10. Turner

