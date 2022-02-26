Those 3s that came pouring from Jenna Whiteley and Feather TwoShields a week ago in the district playoff opener for Fort Gibson came from someone else Saturday against Seminole in the Class 4A regional semifinals.
And that ebbing pattern is bad news for Lady Tiger opponents.
Addy Whiteley had a game-high 26 points and six 3s, while Kenzie Snell poured in 17 points and had five 3s. The other Whiteley, who had six of Fort Gibson’s 15 against Sallisaw, had one, Sydney Taylor had another and the Lady Tigers used 13 to rattle Seminole 64-34 Saturday night at Perkins.
The Lady Tigers (21-4), winners of 10 straight, will face Muldrow for the regional title at Perkins on Tuesday.
“We’ve hit our stride with our shooting, but that’s who we were all year long and just kept waiting for that to happen,” Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe said. “We’ve got shooters everywhere but it has been inconsistent at times. It’s took us a while to get to our comfort zone, groove, whatever you want to call it but we’re peaking at the right time, which is what you want anyway.”
Addy Whiteley’s 26 was just shy of her career-best 28 against Wagoner.
“But she sat more tonight,” Lowe said. “She’s already a big-time player. She’s just the type of kid who can carry that weight.”
Snell’s totals was her career-best.
“Great night for her,” said Lowe.
It was the second year in succession the Lady Tigers have knocked off Seminole (13-11) in a regional final. They won last year 70-47.
Boys:
Perkins-Tryon 53, Fort Gibson 50, OT
It was the Tigers who, after a week on the ice, two postponements and a 2 1/2 hour drive to get here, ran smack into the regional host, a raucous student section and a 3-point barrage early.
But Fort Gibson fought back and led by six with four minutes to play. The Tigers were 6-of-11 from the free-throw line but 3-of-7 in the fourth, and missed shots at the end of regulation and again in overtime where they managed just one basket, that from Weston Rouse inside.
“First possession of overtime they had three offensive rebounds off missed shots and scored,” Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson said. “We missed our share of opportunities.”
Jaxon Blunt had 16 points but had just six through three quarters. He had 10 in the fourth, but was 1-of-4 from the line in the period. Jaiden Graves had 11 points and Seth Rowan was next with nine points.
Perkins came out on fire with Tucker Sheppard, who finished with 17 points, hitting three 3s. He was one of three in double figures. Perkins was 3-of-4 from the line in overtime after the early basket.
“They came out ready to play. We had to push back,” Dickerson said.
Perkins improved to 19-5 and will play for the regional championship on Tuesday. The Tigers (20-4) face a long road to a state berth, five games in all, including Monday’s regional consolation semifinal opposite Wagoner.
