TAHLEQUAH — Muskogee didn’t make a field goal until Keondre Johns' steal and layup just over three minutes in, taking Tahlequah’s only lead away.
Then the "Soup" got hot.
In his new role at point guard, Javontae Campbell, as he is also known as, hit a pair of 3s on consecutive trips down and capped the opening quarter with a steal and layup. Muskogee was up 20-6, and went on to a 69-52 win in the first round of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational tournament Thursday morning, putting the Roughers at 1-1 on the season.
Campbell would go on to score 19 points in the second half and led all scorers. He shifted to the point from a forward spot which prompted an All-Phoenix MVP season a year ago.
“He gets it done,” said Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade of his 6-foot-2 senior. “He made a big transition to the 1. He got some 3s. He’s evolving. He’s a sleeper but he’s still going to get you 18-20 points a night. I’m pleased with his play.”
In his first game at that spot in Tuesday’s season-opening loss to 6A No. 2 Broken Arrow, Campbell got an offer from Northern Arkansas Community College. More are likely to come.
Senior guard D’Andre Titsworth matched Campbell in the first half, scoring eight of his 10 points in that span. He was the only other Rougher in double figures.
Close was senior forward Sam Hiner with 9 and Braylin Reed with 8.
Tahlequah junior post man Hayden Smith had 17 points and Braylon McDowell, a senior guard, had 16 points, including four 3s.
The Roughers led 31-20 at the half and 50-30 going to the fourth. Tahlequah got it into single digits a few times as Wade went deep into his bench to get some work out of it with three games in three days on the agenda.
“We got some experience in those situations,” Wade said. “We’ll get better there. The only way they can is playing time.”
Muskogee plays a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the Jenks-Sequoyah winner to be played Thursday night.
Girls:
McAlester 46,
Muskogee 35
Two spans decided this one for Muskogee (0-2), both lacking in offense.
The Lady Roughers were 2-of-12 in the opening quarter, yet its defensive forced five turnovers and kept them in the game at 11-6 through the opening eight minutes.
Down 11 early in the third, freshman Malaysia Burton scored on a drive and junior Jakayla Swanson hit a layup, both on consecutive possessions that cut the difference to four, the last with about four minutes left in the period at 28-24.
Swanson had the only remaining points of the period.
Muskogee found itself down 36-26 going to the fourth and could never get closer than nine, failing to hit again until Bianca McVay’s off the wing with 5:18 to go. Despite not hitting for almost three minutes, the 4-of-12 quarter was the best shooting percentage (33 percent) of any period for Muskogee.
“We have to get in position to get some quality shots. I thought we had some in the beginning but poor shooting really hurt us,” said coach Jeremy Ford.
Swanson and McVay had 9 points each. No other Lady Rougher had more than a pair of baskets.
