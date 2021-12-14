Tulsa Washington’s Aaron Potter scored 28 points, Kameron Parker added 20 and the Hornets beat Muskogee 88-63 on Tuesday at the Washington gym.
The Roughers fell into a 21-12 hole after one and steadily let the game get further away, trailing 21-12 and 46-32 at the half.
JaVontae Campbell had 23 points for the Roughers (2-3), but there was little other help. Bryce Duncan scored 11, the only other MHS player in double figures.
Muskogee takes off for the holidays, returning on Jan. 4 at home against Owasso.
Girls: BTW 74, Muskogee 36
Tulsa Washington overwhelmed Muskogee as it rolled up a 23-4 lead after one quarter and 48-10 advantage at the half.
The Lady Hornets (3-2) were in the Tahlequah Invitational with the Lady Roughers over the weekend, but the two never met. BTW took third, beating Ponca City on Saturday, while Muskogee lost the consolation game against Tahlequah Sequoyah.
Bianca McVay had 15 for Muskogee (1-4). Janee Coleman had 10.
Marcayla Johnson had 26 and Aunisty Smith 22 for Washington.
