Seven straight wins, five against team with a ranking higher than them, for a team that seems to be humming on all cylinders.
Muskogee made its case Saturday at Ron Milam Gymnasium in the final game for playoff seeding consideration with a 72-44 victory over Tulsa Washington. How much the anchor that has had them in the bottom quadrant of the OSSAA Class 6A coaches top 20 is loosened will be told in less than 48 hours when the new poll comes out.
Roughers coach Lynwood Wade has had enough frustration figuring out the knot on the anchor, which has them at 16 going into Monday’s release.
“I don’t have an answer for that, but I know we’ve done everything we can do,” he said following the contest. “Our goal was to win out this week and put us in a position to where the rest of the state could notice that we aren’t just a one-game fluke.
“And we did it convincingly. Hopefully they’ll put us in a proper spot.”
Tulsa Washington at 2-8 isn’t its normal self. But the Roughers (10-3) had the one win at No. 6 Owasso after a two-point loss on a neutral court earlier in the year, a team likely to have one of the four regional host spots on the east side. They also beat No. 11 Union, atoned for a previous loss against No. 13 Bixby, and last night had 5A No. 5 Sapulpa down 21 going into the fourth quarter before preserving the gas somewhat for back-to-back weekend games.
Two starters, Mekeion Payne and Jaraun Campbell, sat most of the first half after picking up two fouls within the first six minutes. Muskogee led 13-6 after one, off 4-of-4 shooting from JaVontae Campbell.
The latter Campbell, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds on the day, had 17 points at the half and got help from Xavier Brown, who had 12 points and three of his four 3s to that point. Brown finished with five 3s and 18 points.
The Roughers led 40-20 at the half and were just getting started.
“They’re sleeping on us,” said Brown about the coaches’ voting pattern. “We’ve beat some pretty good teams, ranked teams. It’s motivated us. It puts a chip on our shoulders.”
The toughest opponent Muskogee has had is COVID-19, which wiped out five games a couple weeks ago and puts their total number of games played below some. But where ever they are put and the way they are playing, the Roughers will be a tough postseason out.
Back to the game, Payne and Jaraun Campbell returned to start the third quarter and the idle time seemed to help. Payne fed Campbell to answer the Hornets’ first basket of the half. Campbell followed with a 3 before Payne went back to back with treys and Muskogee led 51-26.
The lead would reach 30 after three, 60-30, and remain that margin until Ryan Anderson’s layup at the buzzer.
“I’ve been saying it all along. Collectively, we’re a good team,” Wade said. “We had those impact players go down and our bench came in and didn’t miss a beat. When you have that kind of focus and that kind of unselfishness on the court, that’s what winners are made of.
“When (Payne and Campbell) came out the second half I told them ‘get ready let’s finish this.’ They didn't put their heads down, they didn’t get discouraged because they had gotten into foul trouble. They came out with the same energy as if we were starting the game.”
Girls:
Washington 43,
Muskogee 40
A late run almost overcame some cold shooting, but the outcome was much better than Friday’s blowout loss to 5A No. 1 Sapulpa in which MHS (7-10) was dominated in every phase of the game.
A 10-3 rally to finish the game ran out of time after Jada Hytche’s 3 with just seconds to play. The Lady Hornets, slowing the tempo to eat up clock time, got sloppy at times, turning the ball over five times, which helped give MHS the opportunities to close the gap.
Dezaray Burton had 14 points and Tea Myers 13. The two combined for all but Hytche’s 3 in the fourth. As a team they were 5-of-11 in the fourth.
“We struggled, then picked up some slack and made some shots, but we’ve got to put four quarters together,” Muskogee coach Jeremy Ford said. “We need to fine-tune that possession by possession.”
The Roughers dug out of an early 15-5 hole overlapping the first two quarters with a 14-4 run to tie matters at 19 on Burton’s free throws with 3:20 left until halftime. The Lady Hornets scored the final five points of the half then 12 of the first 16 in the third to lead 36-23.
Within 15-12 going to the second period, Muskogee was 5-of-26 over the middle two quarters.
Haylee Mitchell led Washington (10-6) with 11 points.
•••
Next up for Muskogee: At Sand Springs, Tuesday.
