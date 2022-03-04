PONCA CITY — The second-quarter knocked Muskogee down.
The third-quarter sealed the Roughers’ fate — which is, putting a mulligan in play at Will Rogers High School on Saturday for that desired Class 6A state berth.
Putnam City West got the automatic ticket to state Friday with a 70-53 victory at Robson Fieldhouse. Muskogee will drop to the consolation final opposite Edmond Santa Fe, a 66-64 winner over Owasso in the other contest played here.
The Roughers trailed early until Keondre Johns’ windmill layup on a baseline drive tied it at 12-all, then seconds later on the inbound, JaVaunte Campbell came up with a steal and layup to take the lead at 14-12 into a Ponca timeout.
What followed was a basket off a drive by Jordan Warrior and a steal by Warrior that led to a 3-pointer to make it a 17-14 Patriots lead.
Front ends of a pair of two-shot fouls got it to a one-point game at 17-16 with 3:23 left in the half,, then Putnam West (20-5), which beat Muskogee 65-64 in overtime Jan. 6 in the Putnam City Invitational, took the half by the throat, running off 15 unanswered points. Carlsheon Young had seven of those,
Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade took a timeout at 24-16 with 2:02 to go, but Young hit a 3 and after another steal by Warrior. Young, who led the Patriots with 18 points, connected on a drive at the buzzer making it 31-16 headed to the locker room.
Jacob Blunt’s 3 made it a 20-point lead, 36-16, with 6:53 to go in the third. Braylin Reed’s basket with 6:33 to go in the third was the first basket since Campbell’s steal and layup that gave the Roughers
(9-11) their only lead of the contest.
Campbell had 10 points but was 2-of-3 in the first half, 2-of-4 on free throws. His first 3 was with 2:06 left, making it 46-29. He would wind up 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-6 from the line.
Muskogee was 7-of-20 from the stripe through three quarters as reserves played the majority of minutes in the fourth. They were 11-of-18 in the fourth.
“It didn’t boil down to one thing. We did a lot of things wrong,” said Wade, noting the free throws missed, deficiency on 50-50 balls and getting beat in transition among them.
“But I told the kids, it’s still playoff basketball. We’ll play four games in six days this week, It’s tough, and you put all the soreness and mental stuff aside. So it’s not over yet. I reminded them how hard they played at regionals to earn put themselves in the position we’re in to have two games to get to state.”
Just a long bus trip home stands between them and that opportunity.
“We’ve got time to think about it and get our minds right for tomorrow,” Campbell said.
Kayden McGee had nine points, all in the fourth quarter. Joseph Campbell had eight.
