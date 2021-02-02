What a difference two months makes.
Back on December 12, the Muskogee Roughers played Bixby in the Tahlequah Tournament and got spanked 88-69. But as an indication of how Muskogee has turned things around in the last month, the Roughers got their sweet revenge over the No. 13 Spartans with an 88-75 victory Tuesday night at Ron D. Milan Gymnasium.
The win was their fifth straight, including victories over ranked teams Owasso and Union for the No.16 Roughers.
Junior JaVonte Campbell keyed the win with a 32-point performance, including 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. As a team Muskogee shot 46 percent from the field and 10-of-23 from 3-point land.
But according to Rougher coach Lynwood Wade III one of the big differences in the two games was on defense.
“The game plan the first time we played them was to stop number five (Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen) but we let him loose and he hurt us. Tonight our focus was to keep the ball out of his hands and we did a pretty good job of that,” Wade said.
Friedrichsen did have 14 points, but most of those game from the free throw line in what was a foul-plagued contest.
From the outset the Roughers (8-3) were much too quick for the Spartans and outhustled Bixby on loose balls and rebounded well despite a slight height disadvantage. The Spartans scored the first points of the game and then Muskogee went on a 16-2 tear over the next four minutes to claim a lead that stretched to 20 points early in the fourth quarter.
The Roughers intense man-to-man defense forced 18 Bixby turnovers in the game.
“Collectively we’re a good team,” said Wade. “We’re a problem to deal with offensively when all of our guys are locked in like they were tonight. We’ve got different kids leading in scoring every night. JaVonte is always a solid scorer. The kind of production he had tonight doesn’t surprise me but the way he does it is very quiet with steals, rebounds and layups.”
In addition to Campbell’s solid performance, Xavier Brown had 18 points, and Keondre Johns scored 10 for the Roughers off the bench.
Bixby (10-4) was paced by standout guard Xavier Glenn,who had 27 points.
Girls: Bixby 50, MHS 31
It was the defensive quickness of the Lady Roughers against the giant-sized Lady Spartans who featured three starters that were 5-9 or taller.
And though Muskogee forced 17 Bixby turnovers, that couldn’t overcome the rebounding advantage of the taller Spartans, who got multiple second and third shots. Muskogee was also hampered by inadequate shooting when they had the ball, hitting just 23 percent on 10-of-43.
“They’re definitely one of the biggest teams in the conference. We tried to get some of those big girls out on the perimeter but I tip my hand to them because they did a good job on both ends of the floor,” said Lady Rougher coach Jeremy Ford. “We did a decent job on defense of forcing turnovers but we’ve just got to convert them.”
Bianca McVay was the leading scorer for Muskogee (6-8) with 15 points while Alyssa Nielsen and Meredith Mayes combined for 29 for No. 6 Bixby (13-4).
•••
Next up for the Roughers: at home Friday vs Sapulpa.
