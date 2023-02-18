BOYS
REGIONALS
CLASS AAREA IV
AT FRONTIER — Okay defeated Frontier 73-46, winning the regional championship. The No. 4 Mustangs (23-2) led 40-23 at halftime. Diezel Davis had a huge night with 28 points which included eight 3-pointers. Ashton Walters added 12 points. Okay will take on Seiling, a 57-25 winner over Oklahoma Bible, in Enid on Friday for the Area championship and a berth at state, both with a mulligan in their pocket in the event of a loss.
DISTRICTS
CLASS 4A AREA II — Wagoner defeated Checotah 66-27 to claim the district title. The Bulldogs (17-6) held a healthy 30-13 lead at halftime and was paced by Jashawn Davison with 15 points and Corbin Marsey with 14. Off the bench, Davonte Gray went 4 of 6 shooting and finished with 11 points. Checotah (8-15) was led by Elijah Thomas who had eight points.
Wagoner will play Victory Christian in a regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Checotah will face Locust Grove at 3 p.m. in an elimination game, both at Checotah.
GIRLS
DISTRICTS
CLASS 4A AREA II — Wagoner (19-4) won the district championship in a 53-21 win over Checotah. The No. 9 Lady Bulldogs led 27-8 at halftime and stretched that lead to 41-13 late into the third quarter. Brooklyn Austin had 15 points to lead Wagoner while Gracy Shieldnight added 10. The win ties the Lady Bulldogs for third place with their 1992 counterparts for all-time wins in a season. Checotah (4-17) was led by JaiCee Lester who finished with seven points. Wagoner will play Locust Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday at Checotah. Checotah will play Victory Christian at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
Thursday’s regionals
Class 6A East
Girls
Muskogee vs. Norman, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Area II
At Checotah
Boys
Checotah vs. Locust Grove, 3 p.m.
Wagoner vs. Victory Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Checotah vs.Victory Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Wagoner vs. Locust Grove, 6 p.m.
At Douglass
Boys
Hilldale vs. Douglass, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Hilldale vs. Harding Charter, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Area IV
at North Rock Creek
Boys
Fort Gibson vs. North Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Fort Gibson vs. Mannford, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area II
At Haskell
Boys
Sallisaw Central at Haskell, 3 p.m.
Oktaha at Hulbert, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sallisaw Central at Haskell, 1:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Hulbert, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area III
At Colcord
Boys
Warner at Colcord, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Warner at Colcord, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 6A East Regional
Boys
Muskogee vs. Broken Arrow, 7:30 p.m.
AREA
Class A Area IV
At Enid
Boys
Okay vs. Seiling, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)
