AT FRONTIER — Okay defeated Frontier 73-46, winning the regional championship. The No. 4 Mustangs (23-2) led 40-23 at halftime. Diezel Davis had a huge night with 28 points which included eight 3-pointers. Ashton Walters added 12 points. Okay will take on Seiling, a 57-25 winner over Oklahoma Bible, in Enid on Friday for the Area championship and a berth at state, both with a mulligan in their pocket in the event of a loss.

 

 

CLASS 4A AREA II — Wagoner defeated Checotah 66-27 to claim the district title. The Bulldogs (17-6) held a healthy 30-13 lead at halftime and was paced by Jashawn Davison with 15 points and Corbin Marsey with 14. Off the bench, Davonte Gray went 4 of 6 shooting and finished with 11 points. Checotah (8-15) was led by Elijah Thomas who had eight points. 

Wagoner will play Victory Christian in a regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Checotah will face Locust Grove at 3 p.m. in an elimination game, both at Checotah.

 

CLASS 4A AREA II — Wagoner (19-4) won the district championship in a 53-21 win over Checotah. The No. 9 Lady Bulldogs led 27-8 at halftime and stretched that lead to 41-13 late into the third quarter. Brooklyn Austin had 15 points to lead Wagoner while Gracy Shieldnight added 10. The win ties the Lady Bulldogs for third place with their 1992 counterparts for all-time wins in a season. Checotah (4-17) was led by JaiCee Lester who finished with seven points.  Wagoner will play Locust Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday at Checotah. Checotah will play Victory Christian at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

 

Thursday’s regionals

Class 6A East 

Girls

Muskogee vs. Norman, 7:30 p.m.

 

Class 4A Area II

At Checotah

Boys 

Checotah vs. Locust Grove, 3 p.m.

Wagoner vs. Victory Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Checotah vs.Victory Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Wagoner vs. Locust Grove, 6 p.m.

 

At Douglass

Boys

Hilldale vs. Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Hilldale vs. Harding Charter, 6 p.m.

 

Class 4A Area IV

at North Rock Creek

Boys

Fort Gibson vs. North Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Fort Gibson vs. Mannford, 6 p.m.

 

 

Class 2A Area II

At Haskell

Boys

Sallisaw Central at Haskell, 3 p.m.

Oktaha at Hulbert, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sallisaw Central at Haskell, 1:30 p.m.

Oktaha at Hulbert, 6 p.m.

 

Class 2A Area III

At Colcord

Boys

Warner at Colcord, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Warner at Colcord, 6 p.m.

 

 

Friday

Class 6A East Regional

Boys

Muskogee vs. Broken Arrow, 7:30 p.m.

 

 

AREA

Class A Area IV

At Enid

Boys

Okay vs. Seiling, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)

