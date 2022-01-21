OLD FORT CLASSIC
Tulsa Hale 75, Oktaha 67 (B) — Preston Holmes had 18 points and Hunter Dearman 16, but the Tigers (5-7) will play for seventh place on Saturday.
Oktaha 66, Tulsa Hale 33 (G) — Ava Scott poured in 25 points and Rylee Walters had 16. Oktaha (10-4) will play for the consolation title on Saturday.
KIEFER TOURNAMENT
Hilldale vs. Bristow - Hilldale is 10-2. Winner to championship, loser to third.
Sal. Central 49, Warner 39 (B) — Central outscored Warner 10-0 in overtime to get the win. Jace Jackson was the only Eagle in double figures, with 10 points — including 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Warner (5-8) plays for seventh on Saturday.
Warner 41, Hilldale 24 (G) — Harlie Chesser led Warner (11-3) with 21 points. The Lady Eagles, which play for fifth on Saturday, led 19-18 at the half then outscored the Lady Hornets 10-1 in the third. Hallie Foreman’s 5 was tops in scoring for Hilldale (5-6) which gets Sallisaw Central for seventh at 10 a.m.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL
Summit Christian 58, Haskell 49 (G) —Lynzi Kelley with 17, Saylor Brown with 15 and Hallee Tucker with 13 led the Haymakers (4-9), who will play for seventh place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mounds 48, Haskell 38 (B) — Haskell (3-10) led a close one get away in the fourth after trailing by just two after three quarters. DeShawn Clark had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Brannon Westmoreland had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Haskell will play for seventh at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Porter vs. Newkirk (B) 8:30 Porter 13-1 before. Winner to championship, loser to third.
Porter vs. Newkirk (G) 7 p.m. Porter 11-3 before. Winner to championship, loser to third.
Regular games: Webbers Falls at Dewar, 6:30 boys, 8 girls. Webbers girls 11-0, Webbersboys 6-5
Saturday
Old Fort Classic: Boys, Oktaha vs. Cushing, seventh place, 11:30 a.m., Hale vs. Coweta, fifth, 2:30 p.m., third, 5:30 p.m., championship, 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Cushing vs. Hale, 10 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Coweta, fifth, 1 p.m., third, 4 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Classic: Girls: Fifth place, 11:30 a.m..; Third, 2:30 p.m., Championship, 5:30 p.m.; Boys, Fifth place, 1 p.m.; third, 4 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.
Cross Telephone Invitational, Porum: Girls, Midway vs. Keota, third place, 1 p.m.; Porum vs. Quinton, championship, 7 p.m.; Boys, Gore vs. Keota, third place, 2:30 p.m.; Midway vs. Keota, championship, 8:30 p.m.;
Mounds Invitational: Haskell girls, seventh place, 10 a.m.; Haskell boys, seventh, 11:30 a.m. Porter TBD boys and girls
Kiefer Tournament: Girls, Hilldale vs. Sal. Central, 10 a,m., seventh place; Warner vs. Kellyville, fifth place, 1 p.m.; Boys, Warner vs. Ripley or Kellyville, seventh place, 11:30 a.m.; Hilldale boys TBD
